The Yankees struck long-term gold with trade acquisition

Despite the Yankees‘ struggles in August to establish a comfortable lead in the American League East, even against several below-average opponents, there were a few silver linings. While Aaron Judge and Juan Soto continued to dominate, newly acquired lefty batter Jazz Chisholm emerged as a catalyst for the team’s offensive success.

Chisholm’s Impact on the Yankees

Despite suffering an elbow injury several weeks ago, Chisholm has not missed a beat since his return. Over 124 combined games this season, including 101 with the Miami Marlins before the trade, Chisholm is hitting .263/.331/.457, with 22 homers, 64 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, and a 116 wRC+. Although he was a league-average hitter with Miami, his performance with the Yankees has significantly boosted his overall metrics.

In just 23 games with the Yankees, he has already hit nine homers with 14 RBIs and stolen eight bases. His walk rate has dropped by about 3%, but he is hitting .326/.368/.674, with a 190 wRC+. After posting 1.7 WAR with Miami, he has already logged 1.5 WAR in only 23 games, underscoring his value to the Bombers.

A Game-Changing Acquisition

General manager Brian Cashman has struggled with trades over the past few years, but the acquisition of Chisholm looks like a long-term success. Chisholm can help solidify centerfield, second base, and now third base.

He’s been covering the hot corner—a position where the Yankees were thin before his arrival. Over 192 innings at third base, he has a .900 fielding percentage with -3 defensive runs saved and -1 out above average. While there’s a steep learning curve defensively at third, Jazz has been more than competent, especially considering he had never played the position before this season.

Future Positioning and Defensive Versatility

Looking ahead, the Yankees might acquire a long-term solution at third base, allowing Chisholm to shift back to second base, where he is more effective. Over 1,330.1 innings at second base, he boasts seven defensive runs saved, eight outs above average, and a .971 fielding percentage. He is a far superior defender compared to Gleyber Torres, who is in a contract year and could be on his way out after the 2024 season.

Fortunately, Chisholm is under contract until 2027, giving the Yankees a high-end utility man who can play multiple positions at a high level while contributing underrated offensive skills. Clearly, he sought an opportunity to compete on a team with championship aspirations, something the Marlins lacked.

The Key to Success: Staying Healthy

The primary goal for Chisholm moving forward is to stay healthy, a variable that has impacted his production in the past. This season, he has played a career-high 124 games, having only played 100 games once in the previous four years. Staying on the field will be crucial for maintaining his momentum and continuing to provide value to the Yankees.