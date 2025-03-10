The Yankees’ starting rotation was just slaughtered

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ starting rotation just took a hit so severe that some would call it an outright slaughter. Over the past two weeks, the team has lost multiple key arms, and the season hasn’t even started yet.

Gerrit Cole’s Worst-Case Scenario Becomes Reality

The Yankees were holding their breath when news broke that ace Gerrit Cole was dealing with elbow discomfort. Now, it appears their worst fears have come true. Cole has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, which would sideline him for the entire 2025 season and potentially part of 2026 as well.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Losing Cole is catastrophic. He’s been the backbone of the Yankees’ rotation since arriving in the Bronx, and he remains one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. With Cole out of the picture, the team’s pitching depth will be tested immediately.

Luis Gil Also Out for Months

As if losing their ace wasn’t bad enough, the Yankees are also without Luis Gil, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year. The 26-year-old is nursing a high-grade lat strain that will keep him sidelined for at least three months. Gil was expected to be a key contributor this season after posting a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings in 2024.

Gil’s absence only magnifies the Yankees’ need for reinforcements. Even if he returns around the All-Star break, it will take time for him to build back up and find his rhythm. The Yankees are counting on him to make an impact in the second half, but for now, they’ll need others to step up.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Clarke Schmidt Set to Return

There is at least one sliver of good news—Clarke Schmidt is ramping up his throwing program and is scheduled to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Schmidt missed the beginning of camp with a back issue, but his return is crucial for a rotation that’s already running thin.

The Yankees are going to need Schmidt to take a big step forward. Last season, he posted a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings before a lat injury derailed his second half. If he can stay healthy, he’ll be a stabilizing force.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

What’s Left in the Rotation?

Right now, the Yankees are left with Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Will Warren as their four primary starters. Fortunately, Schmidt is expected to return by the 6th regular season game.

Fried was the team’s marquee addition this offseason, signing a massive eight-year, $218 million deal. He’ll need to embrace the role of an ace immediately.

was the team’s marquee addition this offseason, signing a massive eight-year, $218 million deal. He’ll need to embrace the role of an ace immediately. Rodón had a bounce-back season in 2024 but still hasn’t fully lived up to his six-year, $162 million contract. The Yankees need him to be better than just solid.

had a bounce-back season in 2024 but still hasn’t fully lived up to his six-year, $162 million contract. The Yankees need him to be better than just solid. Stroman was on the trade block just a few weeks ago, but now that’s out of the question. With so many injuries, the Yankees need every inning they can get from him before his 2026 player option triggers.

was on the trade block just a few weeks ago, but now that’s out of the question. With so many injuries, the Yankees need every inning they can get from him before his 2026 player option triggers. Warren has looked elite this spring, and now he’s getting an opportunity much earlier than expected. The 25-year-old right-hander struggled in his limited big league action last year but has made significant improvements in his mechanics and command.

The Yankees Can’t Afford Another Injury

With Cole likely out for the year and Gil unavailable until at least the summer, the Yankees simply can’t afford to lose another starter. The season hasn’t even begun, and the rotation is already on life support. If anything else happens, they may have no choice but to explore external options.

For now, they’ll lean heavily on Fried, Rodón, and Stroman to hold things together, with Warren and Schmidt needing to step up in a big way. The Yankees had elite pitching depth a few weeks ago, but now they’re already in survival mode.