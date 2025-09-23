The Yankees quietly pulled off one of the best deadline trades

As the final minutes of the 2025 trade deadline were ticking, the Yankees struck a deal with a team that most fans are scared are trading with: the Rays.

With an in-division trade being rare, the terms of the deal wasn’t massive on the surface, Jose Caballero would head to the Yankees while Everson Pereira would head to Tampa.

It would later be announced that Marshall Toole, one of the organization’s top baserunners on the farm, would also be headed to the Rays.

One of the least-talked about trades at the deadline, it’s become one of the best moves that Brian Cashman has made, as Caballero has made a huge impact on the roster and is integral to their upcoming playoff run.

Why Jose Caballero Has Become Indispensible to the Yankees

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When the Yankees acquired Jose Caballero, he had an 80 OPS+ with 1.7 WAR on Baseball Reference, not the kind of player who immediately elevates the quality of play on the roster.

Things have flipped on a dime in New York though, Caballero has a 137 OPS+ with a 19.5% K% and 10.3% Barrel% in 36 games, showing the Yankees a combination of speed and patience.

He’s clearly not as good of a hitter as his .852 OPS would indicate, but his process at the plate has seemed to improve with the Yankees.

It could be a fluke, 86 plate appearances is nothing to conclude on, but his career would indicate that he’s capable of being a 90-95 OPS+ hitter at the dish.

As an elite baserunner he becomes a positive on offense even if he’s a below-average hitter, and the profile he brings is more centered on reaching base, which fits that speedster skillset.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This season he’s been worth 4.1 Offensive Runs on FanGraphs despite having a below-average 97 wRC+ on the season, and as a strong defensive player, Jose Caballero allows the Yankees to try numerous lineup configurations.

Against lefties they can roll with an all right-handed infield, utilizing Anthony Volpe and Amed Rosario up the middle with Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

If they’re playing a righty, Caballero can slide in at shortstop over the injured Volpe with Ryan McMahon at third base and Jazz Chisholm at second base.

I expect the team to trust Chisholm enough to start against lefties, which could have Rosario play over Caballero against a lefty or vice-versa, but having options is key.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Everson Pereira has been worth -0.5 WAR with the Rays, displaying the same contact issues that he had with the Yankees when he came up in 2023.

Marshall Toole, who did have a strong year in Single-A, lacks the raw power and hitting profile that typically converts into a top prospect.

The Yankees have a super utilityman who can serve as a starter as well, and they got that at a price that the organization doesn’t have to worry about paying.

Maybe Toole becomes a solid player, perhaps Pereira finds a niche as a power-hitting outfielder, but neither player would have gotten reps with the Yankees.

On the otherhand, Jose Caballero has been perfect for this team, and he’s a big reason why the team has corrected course after a miserable spiral in the summer.