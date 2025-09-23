Yankees could lose fan-favorite pitcher to 2026 free agency

The New York Yankees could soon be without one of their most reliable bullpen arms, as Luke Weaver weighs his future beyond the Bronx. Much like Clay Holmes, who bolted for the Mets in search of a larger role, Weaver may look to reinvent himself as a starting pitcher despite his success in relief.

Weaver’s journey back to relevance

Weaver, now 32, has carved out a valuable spot in the Yankees’ bullpen. Through 61.1 innings this season, he owns a 3.82 ERA with 10.13 strikeouts per nine. His left-on-base rate sits at 73.1%, while his ground ball percentage is just 27% — a number that highlights his reliance on swing-and-miss stuff rather than weak contact.

This performance followed the best season of his career in 2024, when he dazzled with a 2.89 ERA in relief. That breakout cemented him as a trusted option for Aaron Boone late in games, especially when the bullpen was in flux. Yet, Weaver himself has admitted that the thought of starting again still lingers.

Weaver’s candid comments

Speaking with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Weaver shed light on his mindset:

“For so long, being a starting pitcher — you don’t expect to be a reliever. Being a starting pitcher, honestly, has got to be the best job in the big leagues — especially when it’s going well. But, I just found this niche. I just found this ability to do something a little bit different and use my background of starting to channel it into how I pitch now.”

It’s a revealing look into how Weaver views his career arc. While he’s embraced relief work, he hasn’t closed the door on taking the ball every fifth day.

The starting experiment that never stuck

Weaver has been given opportunities as a starter in the past. He made 25 starts in both 2018 and 2023, but the results were uninspiring. His lowest ERA across those full seasons was 4.95 — a number that places him well below the league’s standard for reliable starting pitchers.

That track record suggests he’s best suited for the bullpen, where shorter stints allow him to maximize his velocity and secondary pitches. His numbers this season back that up. Since the All-Star break, he has posted a 4.94 ERA, a decline that raises questions about his durability as the innings pile up.

Why the Yankees may hesitate

From the Yankees’ perspective, Weaver’s potential departure creates a dilemma. On one hand, his regression since July makes it difficult to justify a significant raise. On the other, losing him would strip the bullpen of one of its most versatile and trusted arms.

New York’s front office has a history of betting on cost-efficient bullpen pieces, and Weaver fits that profile. If they can bring him back on a nominal deal, it’s a move that makes sense. But if Weaver is serious about testing the market as a starter, the Yankees may not be able to match his aspirations.

What comes next

Weaver’s situation feels like a crossroads. Teams in need of rotation depth may see his background as a starter and take a chance, while others will value him strictly as a late-inning reliever. Either way, his performance in pinstripes has boosted his stock, even as recent struggles cloud the picture.

For the Yankees, the decision may come down to cost and role. Weaver’s best chance at long-term success remains in the bullpen, but free agency may give him the opportunity to chase that dream rotation spot one last time.



