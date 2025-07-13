The Yankees now have a chance to assemble an unstoppable offense

For weeks, the Yankees have been linked to 3B Eugenio Suarez, but the reporting around the situation was muddied in uncertainty around whether the Diamondbacks would sell or not.

Now, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Arizona is expected to sell multiple expiring contracts at this year’s trade deadline including the slugging third baseman.

Coming off a two home run game against the Angels last night, he would immediately provide a massive jolt to the Yankees’ offense over the struggling Oswald Peraza.

With 31 home runs and a 2.7 fWAR through 94 games, the Yankees would be able to form a historically dominant offense that wears down elite pitching in the postseason.

Eugenio Suarez Presents Historic Possibilities For the Yankees at the Deadline

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees currently lead baseball in a variety of offensive metrics including OBP, SLG%, OPS, wRC+, and WAR as a position player group.

It’s both the efforts of a historically-dominant campaign by Aaron Judge and the plethora of above-average bats they have littered throughout their lineup.

Oswald Peraza is the biggest blackhole in the offense, and yet the team has managed to score in bunches even with him clogging up the ninth spot.

By adding Eugenio Suarez to the offense, New York would have a big right-handed bat to pair alongside Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Jazz Chisholm, all of whom are performing at an All-Star level.

READ MORE: Yankees could trade elite defensive catcher at the trade deadline

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice, and Trent Grisham have also had strong campaigns offensively while Austin Wells has started to round into form in July.

New York already has the league-lead in HRs (150), and adding the hitter with the fourth-most home runs to their offense would take them to another level.

It would be an unrelenting order that suffocates even the very-best pitchers in the game, challenging top contenders to try and handle the gauntlet of power bats at the Yankees’ disposal.

Suarez has feasted with runners in scoring position, hitting .284 with a .636 SLG% and 171 wRC+, as he has a career .842 OPS in those situations.

30 home runs for Eugenio Suárez! pic.twitter.com/o1mtcYn3Ts — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2025

Aaron Judge could hit second, Cody Bellinger third, and then Eugenio Suarez would be able to clean up with Jazz Chisholm hitting behind him.

Suddenly, New York’s already brilliant offense gets even better, and with Suarez slugging .590 vs LHP this year, he also deepens their lineup against southpaws.