Yankees could trade elite defensive catcher at the trade deadline

The Yankees are quickly approaching a crossroads, with the MLB trade deadline now barely two weeks away.

Pressure is mounting for general manager Brian Cashman to fortify this roster in meaningful ways.

Fans know this team needs more than just tweaks if they plan on making a deep playoff run.

Cashman has made it clear he’s not going to sit idle while competitors get better.

“We’re going to town,” Cashman promised Wednesday. “We’re going to do everything possible to improve ourselves and try to match up.”

A new opportunity to bolster the roster

The Yankees have clear needs, starting with more pitching depth.

Another starting pitcher could help stabilize the rotation, and adding a reliable bullpen arm might save them in October.

However, the infield is also screaming for help, especially at third base.

Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks remains a prime candidate.

He would slot in nicely and offer much-needed pop from the right side.

What if the Yankees miss on Suarez?

If Suarez doesn’t work out, the Yankees might pivot toward a more defensive approach.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa stands out as a target who could instantly upgrade third base.

His glove would be solid, and he’s a much better offensive piece compared to Oswald Peraza.

Even if he lacks Suarez’s power, Kiner-Falefa gives the Yankees stability they simply don’t have.

JC Escarra becomes an intriguing trade chip

One of the Yankees’ most underrated assets could turn into a critical trade piece: backup catcher JC Escarra.

His story alone is remarkable — from Uber driver back to MLB prospect, now catching the eye of countless teams.

“One scout texted: ‘A lot of teams LOVE Escarra,’” reported Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Cashman has been fielding calls on Escarra dating back to last year.

Teams understand just how valuable elite framing and defensive catching can be.

The numbers that make Escarra so appealing

Escarra is posting a staggering 49.5% strike rate, the best mark in baseball.

That level of framing can change entire innings, stealing strikes and frustrating hitters.

Over only 664 pitches caught, he already has four catcher framing runs.

Extrapolated over a full season, that would lead the majors by a mile.

He’s under team control through 2030 and extremely affordable.

That’s the kind of profile that draws serious trade offers.

Could the Yankees actually move Escarra?

Trading Escarra isn’t something Cashman will do lightly, given his defensive value and offensive upside.

He’s only hitting .215/.312/.354 this year, but consistent at-bats could unlock more.

Escarra is also a dream for pitchers, working seamlessly behind the plate to steal crucial borderline calls.

If the Yankees end up packaging him, they’ll be asking for a high-leverage bullpen arm with multiple years of control.

The Yankees are going for it, but carefully

Cashman summed it up best: he wants to add without dismantling the core.

That means if Escarra goes, it’ll be for a piece that pushes them closer to a World Series.

The Yankees have been conservative at times in the past, but this feels different.

They know they’re close, and the moves they make over the next two weeks could define the entire season.