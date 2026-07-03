The New York Yankees are hit with another unbearable injury, as just when they returned Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon from their rehab assignments, they’ve placed Carlos Rodon on the IL.

He’s dealing with elbow inflammation in his throwing elbow according to the team, the same elbow that he underwent arthoscopic elbow surgery over the offseason.

Rodon has performed well as of late for a Bronx Bombers rotation that has been scuffling in the midst of a brutal seven-game losing streak.

Injuries have started to mount in ways that seemed unimaginable just a month ago, as the Yankees are spiraling out of control with fewer options left to turn to than ever before.

READ MORE: The NY Yankees are just abusing their lineup at this point

Carlos Rodon Placed on IL, Yankees Down Another Key Piece

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The bad news seem to never stop for the 2026 New York Yankees, who have placed Carlos Rodon on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation.

It’s another hit to their depth chart, which comes less than 24 hours after their Triple-A Scranton RailRiders announced that Carlos Lagrange was undergoing an MRI on his throwing shoulder.

New York is battered with injuries, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton still on the IL and Max Fried working back from his elbow injury which he suffered in Baltimore.

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elmer Rodriguez pitched yesterday for the Scranton RailRiders which makes him ineligible to start in Carlos Rodon’s place this upcoming weekend.

Brendan Beck is on the 40-man roster and could be called upon to make starts for the team while they figure out their rotation configuation without Rodon.

Just when the Yankees believed they were getting healthy again, news break about another soul-crushing injury that pushes them even further back from being 100%.