The Yankees have had plenty of ugly moments during this skid, but Paul Goldschmidt sitting through a late spot when one real at-bat could have changed the night is the kind of thing that sticks.

Aaron Boone can defend matchups and bench flow all he wants. I get that managers are juggling more than the TV view shows. Still, Paul Goldschmidt owns a .278/.339/.528 line with 14 homers, 41 RBIs, and an .867 OPS this season. When the offense is gasping, that bat cannot feel decorative.

The Yankees are not exactly swimming in clean contact right now. They have been losing games in ways that make every decision feel louder, and leaving Goldschmidt unused in a tense late-game pocket is one of those choices fans are allowed to hate.

The Yankees had the veteran bat they needed

Goldschmidt is 38, so no one is asking Boone to treat him like peak MVP Goldy every night. The point is simpler. He has still been one of the more stable bats in a lineup that has spent too much of this stretch looking like it is guessing.

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Paul Goldschmidt (48) grounds out to drive in a run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That matters because the Yankees have not been losing with a bunch of hard-hit outs and bad luck alone. They have looked thin, impatient, and oddly easy to navigate in big spots. A veteran hitter with power and a real plan at the plate should be part of the answer when the bench gets involved.

The annoying part is that Boone probably had a reason he liked in the moment. Managers always do. But there are times when the room demands a hitter who has seen everything, and Goldschmidt has earned that trust more than most.

Aaron Boone cannot manage scared

The Yankees’ roster is banged up and imperfect. Boone does not own all of that. The part he controls is how much pressure he removes from the players he does have, and sitting on Goldschmidt in a tight game felt like the opposite.

I would rather lose with one of my best available bats taking the shot than watch the bench save him for a theoretical spot that never arrives. Too blunt? Good. The Yankees are past the point where every late-game move can sound reasonable in a postgame explanation.

Goldschmidt will get plenty of at-bats. The bigger concern is whether Boone starts treating urgency like a real thing before this skid eats even more of the standings cushion.