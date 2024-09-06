The Yankees need their money’s worth from $162 million starter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are anticipating the return of both Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil over the weekend, but the rotation remains a significant question mark as the playoffs approach in about three weeks.

The Yankees need answers, and the inconsistency they’ve seen from key starters like Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Marcus Stroman has left the team in a state of confusion. Stroman is having one of his worst seasons in years, Cortes has been highly volatile, and Rodón has not lived up to the $162 million contract he signed during the 2023 offseason.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For the sake of this article, we will focus on Carlos Rodón and what the Yankees need from him moving forward.

Rodón’s Rollercoaster Season for the Yankees

Rodón, 31, is coming off an excellent start against the Texas Rangers on August 3, where he gave up just one earned run and struck out 11 batters over six innings.

That’s the version of Rodón the Yankees desperately need, but his performances have been inconsistent, swinging between bad outings and quality starts. On August 10, Rodón pitched 5.2 scoreless innings but followed that up by giving up four earned runs in his next start against a struggling Detroit Tigers team. He then threw six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies, only to surrender five runs to the Washington Nationals, a team well below .500.

This flip-flopping in efficiency has made Rodón a liability as the postseason looms. Despite this, the Yankees will need to lean on him, and he must deliver his best.

Rodón’s 2023 Numbers

Rodón currently hosts a 4.19 ERA and a 4.07 xERA over 152 innings—his second-highest inning count since 2016. In 2022, the year before the Yankees signed him to a long-term deal, he threw 178 innings and was expected to be the number two starter behind Gerrit Cole. However, since joining the Bombers, he’s been fighting for a solid spot in the middle of the rotation.

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

One positive trend for Rodón is that his strikeouts have started to creep in the right direction over the past few weeks. His 77.1% left-on-base rate and 32.2% ground ball rate are solid metrics. However, his major issue has been the long ball—he’s allowing 1.54 home runs per nine innings, a significant increase compared to the 0.88 per nine he allowed in the two seasons prior to joining the Yankees.

Struggles with Fastball Command

A notable decline in Rodón’s performance has come from his fastball efficiency. His four-seam fastball still clocks in at 95.5 mph, well within his usual velocity range. However, his command has faltered. After holding opponents to a .213 batting average with his fastball in 2022, hitters are now batting .261 against it with a hefty .525 slugging rate.

Rodón has struggled to locate the pitch properly, allowing batters to pick up on its movement into the strike zone. This has forced him to rely heavily on his slider to get out of jams and to increase his use of the change-up. The Yankees’ coaching staff has been tweaking his pitch mix on a game-by-game basis in hopes of sparking a turnaround.

Rodón’s Role in the Postseason

Rodón is expected to play a key role in the Yankees’ rotation when the playoffs begin next month, barring any unforeseen setbacks. With just 2.2 innings of postseason experience, there is hope that Rodón has another gear to shift into for October. However, the Yankees don’t have much choice but to rely on him, as their rotation needs a stable, high-performing starter to complement Gerrit Cole.

The Yankees are entering a critical stretch, and Carlos Rodón will be central to their postseason success. His inconsistency has been frustrating, but his potential to dominate is undeniable. The Yankees are banking on Rodón rediscovering his form and providing the stability their rotation so desperately needs. If Rodón can put it all together, he could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep October run.