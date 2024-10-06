The Yankees need 2 super sluggers to step up after horrid Game 1 performance

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees narrowly secured a win on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, but the victory didn’t come without complications. While the majority of the Yankees’ lineup stepped up to create scoring opportunities, they squandered several key chances with runners in scoring position, largely due to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton struggling to produce.

Judge and Stanton’s Offensive Struggles

The two power hitters combined for five strikeouts, two walks, and a run. Judge managed to score after drawing a walk in the fifth inning, but Stanton failed to contribute, repeatedly chasing high fastballs and returning to the dugout in frustration.

Judge is typically given some leeway after hitting .322/.458/.701 during the regular season, but his playoff performances have been a concern. Over 45 postseason games, Judge is hitting just .206/.307/.451. There’s a narrative that he doesn’t consistently deliver in big moments, and the Yankees desperately need their superstar to not only lead but dominate in these crucial games.

Fortunately, the team could lean on Juan Soto, who contributed three hits in the win, helping to offset the lack of production from Judge and Stanton.

Stanton’s Impact on the Base Paths

At 34 years old, Giancarlo Stanton‘s athleticism has declined, especially in terms of speed. He ranks in just the 3rd percentile in sprint speed, and that lack of quickness came into play during a crucial moment in the fourth inning. When Oswaldo Cabrera doubled to center field, Stanton was held at third base, unable to score. This led to Alex Verdugo fouling out to third, squandering a prime scoring opportunity.

If Stanton isn’t hitting home runs, he becomes a liability on the base paths, creating complications for the Yankees. Over 114 games this season, Stanton hit .233/.298/.475, but his September performance was particularly inefficient. Over 84 plate appearances, he hit .194 with a 99 wRC+, indicating that he was just below average to close out the regular season.

Yankees Need Judge and Stanton to Step Up

Ultimately, the Yankees’ path to a World Series victory hinges on Aaron Judge playing at his usual elite level and Giancarlo Stanton delivering the occasional home run. However, neither looked competitive in Game 1, struggling against one of the weaker pitchers in the Royals’ rotation.

With Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo on deck for Kansas City, the challenge will only intensify. The Royals boast an elite starting rotation, and if key players like Judge and Stanton fail to contribute, it may be difficult for the Yankees to maintain momentum in the series.