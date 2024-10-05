Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-5 Game 1 win over Royals

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees battled hard against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday evening to open up the ALDS, securing a 6–5 victory. Despite the win, the Yankees missed several opportunities to extend their lead, leaving a significant number of runners on base and failing to come through in key situations, including squandering a bases-loaded, no-outs chance.

Gerrit Cole Struggles on the Mound

The Yankees featured ace Gerrit Cole to start the series, but he struggled with his command and confidence. Over five innings, Cole gave up three earned runs on seven hits, striking out just four batters. After tossing 80 pitches, manager Aaron Boone decided to pull him from the game, turning to lefty Tim Hill. Hill surrendered an unearned run before passing the ball to Clay Holmes, who delivered 1.2 solid innings of work.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees Bullpen Shines, Led by Luke Weaver

The Yankees’ bullpen tossed four innings without giving up an earned run, but it was closer Luke Weaver who stole the show. Weaver, who has been excellent over the past few months, struck out three batters over 1.1 innings to secure the save. There’s no doubt Boone trusts him in high-leverage situations, with Holmes taking on a middle-inning role.

Offense Gets the Job Done, But Misses Big Chances

On offense, the Yankees tallied nine hits, with 11 strikeouts and an impressive eight walks. Gleyber Torres contributed a hit and two RBIs while walking twice. Juan Soto was a standout with three hits, and rookie catcher Austin Wells added a hit, two RBIs, and two walks.

It should be said that left fielder Alex Verdugo stepped up big in the win, making several offensive contributions and a brilliant sliding grab defensively. He certainly showed up when the lights were the brightest.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, superstar slugger Aaron Judge struggled, striking out three times in four at-bats. He did manage to score a run after drawing a walk in the fifth inning, but his overall performance was disappointing given his playoff history of inconsistency. Nevertheless, Judge is known for his ability to get hot at any moment, and fans will be hoping he bounces back in Game 2.

Looking Ahead to Game 2: Rodon vs. Ragans

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Game 2, where he’ll face off against Cole Ragans. Rodon finished the regular season with a 3.96 ERA, while Ragans posted a 3.14 ERA, marking him as one of the top lefty starters in baseball this year. The Yankees will have their hands full trying to generate offense against Ragans, making it crucial for the lineup to take advantage of any scoring opportunities they get.