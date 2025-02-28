The Yankees might’ve made a serious mistake letting core pitcher walk

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees might be kicking themselves for not keeping Clay Holmes around. The former closer signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets, including a 2027 player option, to make the transition from reliever to starter. It was a bold experiment, but early results suggest the Mets might have struck gold while the Yankees could be watching a familiar face thrive in Queens.

Holmes’ Strong Start to Spring

Spring training is hardly a definitive measuring stick, but Holmes is showing signs of a pitcher who has found something new. Through six innings, he’s racked up five strikeouts without allowing an earned run. His signature sweeper and slider, which made him such a dominant closer at times for the Yankees, remain nasty, but it’s his new approach that’s catching attention.

Holmes has introduced a changeup to his arsenal, giving him another tool to keep hitters off balance. His sinker, already a weapon, is playing even better as he mixes in more offspeed pitches. By adjusting his sequencing and leaning on a more complete repertoire, he’s looking like a legitimate rotation piece for the Mets—a reality the Yankees never got to explore.

The Yankees’ Short-Sighted Decision

To be fair, the Yankees didn’t just let Holmes walk without a plan. They brought in Devin Williams to take over closing duties, and with a rotation that already ranks among the league’s best, they likely didn’t feel the need to experiment with Holmes as a starter.

But seeing him thrive in a new role might sting. The Yankees have a history of watching pitchers flourish after leaving the Bronx, from Nathan Eovaldi to Sonny Gray. Holmes’ early success with the Mets suggests they may have undervalued his potential as more than just a late-inning weapon.

Holmes Feels Better Than Ever

Holmes himself seems to believe this transition is the right move.

“I feel like I was in a great spot to keep pitching,” Holmes said. “Even after I finished there, I feel a lot better than I did last time when I finished in the bullpen. I can see that I continue to adjust to the workload. I really feel like things are trending in the right direction.”

For now, the Yankees are rolling with their loaded rotation, and their bullpen is still in great shape. But if Holmes turns into a quality starter for the Mets, it will be hard to ignore the fact that they might have let another one slip through their fingers.

