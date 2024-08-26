The Yankees might just have a new leadoff hitter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the 2024 regular season, the Yankees felt confident that Anthony Volpe would be their primary leadoff hitter. However, after a red-hot start, Volpe cooled off and was eventually replaced by a rotation of bats, including Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres.

Struggles at the Top of the Yankees’ Lineup

Verdugo struggled in the leadoff spot, but the Yankees had limited options, with DJ LeMahieu trending in the wrong direction. By early August, the Bombers decided that Torres gave them the best chance to get on base at the top of the lineup and hit with some confidence. Although Torres is in the midst of one of his worst professional seasons, the 27-year-old is quietly turning things around while the spotlight remains on Aaron Judge and his incredible stretch of production.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“I think he’s just a really good hitter that’s kind of had some struggles this year,” Boone said of Torres this past week. “For the better part of over a month, more consistent at-bats.”

“I think all year he’s done a good job with the strike zone, even when he’s had some struggles. A lot of long at-bats — he’s continuing to do that.”

Torres’ Resurgence in a Contract Year

In a contract year, Torres needed a strong season, and he is gradually climbing back toward league-average metrics. Over 124 games, Torres is hitting .241/.319/.357, with 11 homers, 49 RBIs, an 18.9% strikeout rate, a 10.2% walk rate, and a 94 wRC+.

Earlier this season, Torres was considered nearly 20% worse than the average MLB hitter, but he is now only 6% worse, indicating he has been red-hot lately.

August Turnaround: Improved Performance at the Plate

In August, Torres is hitting .289/.382/.355, with one home run and seven RBIs. Although his slugging metrics are significantly down this season and well below average, Torres is starting to make better contact and drive the ball into the outfield on a line, allowing him to pick up hits and contribute offensively. Against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Torres had an impressive performance, collecting two hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Concerns and Playoff Implications

This is the version of Torres the Yankees needed—better late than never. His defense has also been trending in a better direction recently. This year, he’s played 1,077.2 innings at second base but has a -12 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average.

This season marks his worst defensive campaign, but a strong postseason performance could overshadow his regular-season struggles. September will be a crucial month for the Yankees as they aim to pull ahead in the American League East and secure a first-round bye, giving them a significant advantage rather than facing the uncertainty of the Wild Card round.