The Yankees might have the best depth outfielder in baseball

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s not often you stumble into a Gold Glove-caliber defender as your backup outfielder. But the Yankees aren’t most teams, and Trent Grisham isn’t your average fourth option. The 28-year-old is proving early this season that his value goes far beyond defense—and if the first week of April is any indication, general manager Brian Cashman might have hit the jackpot with one of the more underrated depth pieces in baseball.

Grisham Is Off to a Torrid Offensive Start

Over his first six games of the 2025 campaign, Grisham is slashing a blistering .462/.588/.769. That includes one homer, six runs scored, and three RBIs while posting an absurd 282 wRC+—meaning he’s been 182% better than the average hitter so far.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Grisham has traditionally been known as a low-average, high-walk-rate hitter with decent pop. The last two seasons saw him hover about 10% below league average in offensive production. But this year, something feels different.

He’s improved his plate approach, boasting a 17.6% walk rate while cutting his strikeouts to 23.5%. He’s working counts, getting on base, and making loud contact when he swings. And with a contract year looming, Grisham’s turning up the heat at the perfect time.

Making the Most of His Opportunity

With Cody Bellinger sitting out Friday night’s game against Pittsburgh due to back stiffness, the Yankees called on Grisham to man centerfield. He delivered—again.

Grisham picked up another hit, walked twice, and scored two runs in the Yankees’ 9–4 win. That followed his 3-for-4, three-RBI performance against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, where he also launched his first home run of the season.

Having that kind of bat and glove ready to plug into the lineup at a moment’s notice is a luxury most managers dream about. But for Aaron Boone, it’s just another weapon in a fully loaded Yankees arsenal.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Smart Move by Brian Cashman

When the offseason rolled around, there was some speculation that the Yankees might non-tender or deal Grisham to save money. Instead, Cashman held firm and extended him via arbitration on a one-year, $5 million deal.

It’s easy to see why.

Grisham not only provides Gold Glove defense at a premium position, but he’s also a high-IQ base runner and a plug-and-play option for all three outfield spots. He’s essentially an elite insurance policy—not just for Cody Bellinger, but also for Jasson Dominguez, who’s still getting eased into action.

For a team with championship aspirations, depth like that is invaluable. And if Grisham keeps producing at this level, the Yankees might just have the best backup outfielder in the sport.