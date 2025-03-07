The Yankees might have a secret weapon at catcher

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Austin Wells firmly entrenched as the Yankees’ starting catcher, the backup role is wide open heading into the final weeks of spring training. While most assumed it would be a battle between Ben Rice and Alex Jackson, a 29-year-old under-the-radar prospect is making a serious case for himself.

J.C. Escarra, a left-handed hitting catcher with elite framing skills and a strong offensive profile, is quickly proving he has what it takes to land on the Yankees’ roster. If he keeps up this level of performance, he may just steal a roster spot by the end of camp.

An Elite Framer Behind the Plate

One of the biggest reasons the Yankees are so high on Escarra is his ability to steal strikes for his pitchers. In 2024, he led all 97 Triple-A catchers in shadow zone called strike rate, meaning he was better than anyone in the highest level of the minors at turning borderline pitches into strikes. He also ranked in the 98th percentile as a receivers in the minors last season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For a team like the Yankees that values pitch framing and defensive efficiency behind the plate, that skill alone could push Escarra ahead of the competition. Given the importance of maximizing a pitching staff’s effectiveness, his ability to create extra strikes could be a major asset at the MLB level.

A Legitimate Offensive Threat

Escarra isn’t just a defensive specialist. He’s coming off a dominant offensive season in Triple-A, where he hit .302/.403/.527 over 52 games. He added eight home runs, 34 RBIs, and a 142 wRC+, proving he was well above league average as a hitter.

His plate discipline is just as impressive. He posted a 14.9% strikeout rate, well below typical power-hitting catchers, and a 13.4% walk rate. That level of patience at the plate makes him a rare find behind the dish.

If he’s not contributing at catcher, there’s also a possible spot for him as the designated hitter, which would help supplement the loss of Giancarlo Stanton early in the season.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Carrying the Hot Bat Into Spring Training

Escarra has picked up right where he left off, continuing to showcase his bat this spring. Over seven games, he’s hitting .294/.333/.471, including a homer and four RBIs.

Against the Twins on Thursday, he put together one of his best performances yet, picking up two hits, three RBIs, and launching a solo homer in the ninth inning. These types of performances are hard to ignore, and as spring training rolls on, he’s making it clear that he deserves a serious look.

A Better Fit Than His Competition?

The Yankees acquired Alex Jackson from the Reds earlier this offseason, but so far, Escarra has outperformed him both at the plate and behind it. Rice is another intriguing option, but the Yankees seem more inclined to use him as a first baseman and designated hitter, given his natural offensive upside.

That leaves Escarra in prime position to earn a spot on the roster. His defense already fits the Yankees’ model, and if his bat continues producing at an above-average level, he could be one of the surprise names on the team’s opening-day squad.