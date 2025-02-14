The Yankees might have 3 ace starting pitchers in 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees believe they have something special brewing in their starting rotation. While Gerrit Cole remains the established ace and Max Fried was the marquee addition of the offseason, second-year starter Luis Gil could be the wild card that pushes the Yankees’ pitching staff into elite territory.

Coming off an American League Rookie of the Year-winning campaign, Gil has the tools to take another major leap, provided he can refine his command and stay healthy.

Dominant Stuff, but Still Room to Grow

At 26 years old, Gil already boasts a fastball-slider combination that makes him one of the more deceptive pitchers in the league. His rookie season showcased flashes of brilliance, finishing with a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings. He struck out 10.15 batters per nine innings, a sign of just how overpowering his stuff can be when he’s on. His left-on-base rate of 78.8% and opponents hitting just .205 against his fastball reinforce that his raw talent is undeniable.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The slider was arguably his most dangerous weapon last year, holding opposing hitters to a .171 batting average and a .312 slugging percentage. However, his biggest flaw was control. Gil issued 4.57 walks per nine innings, which limited his efficiency and forced him into deep pitch counts. If he can consistently command his fastball in the zone, his overall effectiveness will skyrocket.

The Yankees Weren’t Willing to Let Him Go

Given his breakout year, it’s no surprise the Yankees weren’t eager to part ways with Gil this offseason, even when his name was floated in trade discussions. Houston reportedly showed interest in swapping Kyle Tucker for Gil in a blockbuster deal, but the Yankees held firm.

The front office sees Gil as a long-term piece, and with Tucker set to hit free agency next offseason, there’s no reason to move a promising young starter when they could potentially sign the outfielder outright in 2026.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Rotation With Scary Good Upside

On paper, the Yankees have one of the most formidable starting rotations in baseball. Cole is a Cy Young winner, Fried is one of the best run-prevention pitchers in the sport, and Gil has all the ingredients to become a frontline starter himself. If everything clicks, the Yankees could have three legitimate top-tier starters leading their staff into October, and that’s a nightmare scenario for any opposing team.

Gil’s 2025 season will come down to control. The strikeout ability is already there, the fastball-slider mix is elite, and the potential is undeniable. If he takes another step forward in his development, the Yankees could be looking at a homegrown ace emerging right before their eyes.