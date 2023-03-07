The Yankees may have the ‘left-handed Aaron Judge’ in their farm system

Vanderbilt right fielder Spencer Jones (34) hits a single against Texas A&M during the eighth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 28, 2022. Vandy Tam Base 042822 An 010

For any prospect to compare to Aaron Judge would be a massive victory for the New York Yankees and their Minor League development. However, one former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt is already landing comparisons to the superstar slugger coming off an MVP season.

Spencer Jones, a 6’7″, 225-pound outfielder, spent this past season with A-ball Tampa in the Florida State League, producing exceptionally well. The 21-year-old featured in 22 games, posting a .325 batting average, .411 OBP, three homers, eight RBIs, and recorded 10 stolen bases. While the sample size is small, it is evident that Jones belongs in a higher division of Minor League talent, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him elevate to A+ Hudson Valley this upcoming season.

However, it is certainly interesting that Jones enjoyed several spring training appearances with the Yankees, despite being at a low level. The team sees Spencer’s development as an expedited experience compared to others, given the fact that they are giving him opportunities against Major League pitching and higher-level Minor League talent.

After all, executives are already comparing him to Judge.

“He’s really got some left-handed Aaron Judge to him.” Per The Athletic.

The Yankees could have something special in Spencer Jones:

The spring, Jones experienced seven at-bats, posting two hits and a run. The fact he was able to put together any serviceable stat line against MLB-level players is encouraging.

One of the most exciting variables regarding Jones’s game is his exit velocities. He’s already clocked a max exit velocity of 111.3 mph with Tampa. He also set the record for the hardest-hit baseball ever at the collegiate level at 119.1. The kid has almost unparalleled power to go with his unexpected athleticism at his size. One of the things that Jones told us in a recent interview was that people underrate how fast he is on the base paths.

With his frame and talent, if Jones can follow the progression of Judge, even marginally, he could end up being a star one day. The funny thing is, Jones could end up playing alongside Judge in the future after signing a nine-year contract extension this off-season worth $360 million.