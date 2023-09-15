The Yankees may have a new starting infielder on their hands

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face a critical off-season, aimed at evaluating prospects to see who can step up in the big leagues come 2024. Following a 2023 season riddled with injuries and unmet expectations, the Yankees are eager to reset and rebuild. At the core of this strategy is finding young talent capable of delivering true value. While the loss of Jasson Dominguez to a torn right UCL dampened spirits, he’s expected to bounce back next year as a starting outfielder.

Oswald Peraza: A Promising Talent in the Yankees’ Infield

But it’s not just about recovering lost talent. New names are emerging on the Yankees’ radar, and one young infielder is making his presence felt: Oswald Peraza. Although Peraza has played only 39 MLB games this season, his numbers are starting to spike, offering a tantalizing glimpse of his offensive prowess. While his season averages (.208 BA, .288 OBP, 63 wRC+) may not jump off the page, his recent performances since being called up are nothing short of electrifying.

September Surge: Peraza’s Offensive Breakout

For example, in September alone, Peraza boasts a .341 batting average, a .341 OBP, a .523 slugging rate, and a .864 OPS. With 15 hits, one home run, and six RBIs across 44 at-bats, he’s clearly in fine form. Notably, Peraza blasted a home run over Fenway Park’s Green Monster during a recent match against the Boston Red Sox, accumulating two RBIs and two hits for the night. Currently, he’s on a seven-game hit streak, achieving multiple hits in three of those games.

“Incredible moment right there for me. We wanted those runs in that inning,” Peraza said through a translator. “To be able to come through and connect there was incredible. We were able to win the series which means a lot of us.”

The Yankees’ management has been keeping a close eye on Peraza, sending him up and down the roster throughout the past year. Now, it seems, he’s getting ample opportunity to make his case—and he’s making the most of it.

Gold Glove Potential: Peraza’s Defensive Skills

Beyond his offensive capabilities, Peraza is an asset in the field. He has the versatility to play shortstop, second base, and third base—positions the Yankees will be looking to solidify next season. Peraza’s defensive stats this season, particularly his .966 fielding percentage over 208 innings at third base, show promise for a player of his experience.

Even if he ends up in a utility role with DJ LeMahieu handling third base, the Yankees know they can count on Peraza for robust defense across the infield. As he continues to refine his offensive skills and gains more MLB experience, it’s increasingly likely that Peraza will become a fixture in the Yankees’ line-up for the 2024 season.