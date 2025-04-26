The Yankees know where to look if they want a big 3B upgrade

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees know a third base upgrade could be looming.

Oswaldo Cabrera has filled in admirably, but if the Bombers want a true championship-caliber infield, general manager Brian Cashman might have to make a call to the St. Louis Cardinals.

And Nolan Arenado could be the answer — if the price is right.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Third Base Conundrum

Cabrera has done a solid job holding down the hot corner, hitting .262/.338/.328 with a serviceable glove.

But he’s more of a Swiss Army knife than a true everyday starter.

The Yankees are thriving now, but in October, that type of versatility is better served off the bench, not in the starting lineup.

That’s where a player like Arenado becomes intriguing.

Even coming off a “down” year, the 33-year-old is currently hitting .267/.370/.430 through 23 games, including two homers and 11 RBIs.

He’s striking out at a minuscule 7% rate and walking at a 13% clip, posting a strong 122 wRC+.

Defensively, Arenado remains gold glove caliber, with one defensive run saved and two outs above average already in 2025.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Is Nolan Arenado Worth the Risk?

Arenado’s contract runs through 2027 and still carries significant dollars.

If the Yankees swoop in too early, they might be saddled with paying top dollar for declining production — like buying a luxury car just as it starts to need repairs.

If the Cardinals kick in enough money to bring Arenado’s salary below $15 million per season, it might be palatable.

But if not, Cashman might prefer to let this ride and focus on pitching upgrades, which arguably feels like a bigger area of need right now.

A Big Decision Looms for Cashman

The Yankees could certainly use Arenado’s bat and glove in October, but it all depends on timing and cost.

If the Cardinals continue spiraling down the standings, the price tag will shrink.

Until then, the Bombers will ride Cabrera and hope their current formula keeps winning games — but everyone in the Bronx knows a midseason splash might still be brewing.

Popular Reading: