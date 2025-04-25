Yankees pull veteran infielder from rehab assignment, hoping to dodge injury setback

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are keeping a close eye on DJ LeMahieu, and not just because they’re desperate for infield help.

After going 3-for-3 with a home run in his first rehab outing, the veteran infielder was pulled after just six innings on Thursday, striking out in both of his at-bats.

The 36-year-old has been trying to work his way back from a calf strain suffered in his first spring training at-bat. And now, just as he was finding some rhythm, the team has to wonder — did something go wrong again?

LeMahieu is no stranger to lower-body injuries derailing his production. Last season, he hit just .204/.269/.259 over 67 games, including two home runs and 26 RBIs.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

His ground ball rate ballooned to 56.4%, and the lack of elevation or exit velocity in his swings made it clear: his power wasn’t just fading, it was vanishing.

The Yankees Are Running Out of Third Base Options

While DJ rehabs, the Yankees are continuing to roll out Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza at third base.

Cabrera, 25, had a strong start to the season, but his numbers have cooled dramatically. He’s now slashing .262/.338/.328 with a 25.4% strikeout rate and no barrels this year.

He still offers defensive versatility and quality glove work, but the bat just hasn’t backed it up lately.

Peraza, meanwhile, has been part of a platoon situation based on pitching matchups. He’s hitting .217/.250/.435 over 10 games with a 94 wRC+, showing a bit more pop than expected but still striking out at a high 33.3% rate.

And while his glove has held up just fine, the Yankees aren’t going to settle for defense alone if LeMahieu can offer league-average production — even if it’s only in small doses.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Can DJ Still Offer Anything at This Point in His Career?

Let’s face it — the Yankees are simply hoping LeMahieu has enough gas left in the tank to be serviceable. Not a star, not an everyday ironman like he used to be — just average.

Given they still owe him $30 million across the next two seasons, anything close to replacement-level value would be welcomed with open arms.

And with Ben Rice breaking out and Paul Goldschmidt holding down first base, the Yankees can afford to use DJ in more of a platoon or utility role, especially against left-handed pitching.

But if this early exit during Thursday’s rehab game is anything more than a precaution? It might be time to ask a different question — not when DJ returns, but if.

