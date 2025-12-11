While the rest of the American League East is treating this offseason like a nuclear arms race, the New York Yankees appear to be treating it like a library study session. It feels like we are watching a boxing match where one fighter is content to lean on the ropes and absorb body blows, hoping the opponent eventually tires out. But the opponents aren’t tiring; they are reloading with heavy artillery, leaving the Yankees’ inactivity to look less like patience and more like paralysis.

The landscape of the division shifted violently this week when the Baltimore Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract, adding a legitimate 40-homer threat to a lineup that was already terrifying.

To the north, the Toronto Blue Jays didn’t waste a second, securing ace Dylan Cease on a massive $210 million deal to headline their rotation. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ headline move has been extending Trent Grisham on a $22 million qualifying offer—a perfectly fine depth move, but hardly the haymaker needed to keep pace with the titans forming around them.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The $22 Million Band-Aid vs. The Open Wound

Bringing back Grisham ensures the Yankees have elite defensive depth in center field, but paying a premium for a fourth outfielder while the rotation screams for help is a curious allocation of resources. Grisham is a useful piece, but he doesn’t solve the team’s need for a frontline starter or a middle-of-the-order bat that scares opposing pitchers. The front office seems content to let the market dictate their pace, a strategy that works until you look up and realize the best inventory is wearing orange or blue.

General Manager Brian Cashman has repeatedly stated that the market is moving at glacial speed and preached patience, but that philosophy rings hollow when your rivals are moving at light speed. While Cashman waits for the prices to drop, the Orioles and Blue Jays have already identified their targets and paid the cost to acquire them. There is a fine line between being disciplined and being passive, and right now, the Yankees are flirting dangerously with the latter.

The Cody Bellinger Gamble Could Backfire

The centerpiece of the Yankees’ offseason plan remains Cody Bellinger, but the assumption that he will inevitably return to the Bronx is starting to feel presumptuous. While many wonder if the Yankees have the market cornered for their big free agent target, the reality is that Scott Boras clients rarely take discounts, and other desperate teams are lurking. There is a very real scenario where the Mets could deal a final blow to the Yankees by hijacking another star, leaving the Bombers with a massive hole in the outfield and no Plan B.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger’s 2025 campaign, where he slashed .272/.334/.480, proved he fits perfectly in New York, but fit doesn’t matter without a contract. If the Yankees lose out on him because they were haggling over the final dollar while Baltimore was signing checks, the backlash will be deafening. They need his left-handed bat to balance the lineup, and losing him would turn a quiet offseason into a disastrous one.

The Right-Handed Solution Hiding in Plain Sight

Beyond the big names, Cashman has openly admitted the lineup is too left-handed, yet the solution might be a modest reunion rather than a blockbuster. Amed Rosario, who spent time with the team last year, makes entirely too much sense as a platoon option given his ability to punish left-handed pitching. Rosario provides the versatility and contact skills that the bottom of the Yankees order often lacks, and he wouldn’t require a long-term commitment that hampers future flexibility.

Adding a player like Rosario is the kind of savvy, low-cost move Cashman usually excels at, but it cannot be the only move. The Yankees need to pair these depth acquisitions with a legitimate difference-maker to counter the upgrades in Baltimore and Toronto. You can’t win the division with depth alone; you need stars, and right now, the Yankees are letting everyone else buy them.

Looking Ahead: The Clock Is Ticking Louder

The Yankees have earned the benefit of the doubt over the decades, but the margin for error in the AL East has evaporated. You cannot stand still when the Orioles are adding Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are adding Dylan Cease. Patience is a virtue, but in professional sports, it can also be a death sentence.

Brian Cashman needs to wake up and realize that the market isn’t waiting for him to get comfortable. The punches are landing, the roster has holes, and the bank account is full. It is time to stop waiting for the perfect deal and start making the necessary ones, because Opening Day is coming regardless of whether the Yankees are ready for it.