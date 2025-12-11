Cody Bellinger seems to be the piece that will determine the Yankees’ offseason plan, despite GM Brian Cashman telling reporters that they don’t have to wait for him to make moves.

The Yankees won’t aim to do absolutely nothing in the window between now and Bellinger’s final decision, but there’s definitely limitations on what they can do while he’s undecided.

Jasson Dominguez is a trade candidate this offseason, but sources tell Empire Sports Media that the team would be very hesitant to move him without the addition of a starting outfielder.

What is starting to emerge is a waiting game between the Yankees and Scott Boras, as these two sides eye down a notable gap in negotiations that keep them from agreeing to terms for now.

That being said; should the Yankees be willing to cave in fear of a big market for Bellinger, or is this going to be a drawn out staring contest?

Why the Yankees Could Face a Big Staring Contest With Cody Bellinger

Looking at the free agent market, the expected suitors for Cody Bellinger have not been particularly noisy about their potential pursuits of long-term outfield contracts.

The Mets are a clear and obvious fit for Bellinger on paper, they don’t have a left fielder and they need some offensive support following the departure of Pete Alonso for the Baltimore Orioles.

With that being said, reports from Will Sammon of The Athletic have suggested the Yankees’ crosstown rivals would be more opportunistic in free agency rather than aggressive when it comes to Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger.

If you expand the view from the boundaries of New York City, the other two prominent players on paper would have been the Phillies and Dodgers.

For the reigning NL East Champions, they are more focused on retaining J.T. Realmuto for the catching position since there’s a lack of alternatives there after retaining Kyle Schwarber.

The Dodgers are reportedly not willing to hand out a contract to Kyle Tucker in the 6-7 year range according to Katie Woo of The Athletic and sources tell Empire Sports Media that the same rings true for Cody Bellinger.

Perhaps they offer a massive five-year contract, but I would believe their high-priced purchase of Edwin Diaz and potential pursuit of Tarik Skubal will keep them from offering a massive deal to their former MVP.

Looking at the teams who struck out on Kyle Schwarber, the Reds, Pirates, and Red Sox are not showing remotely any interest in someone like Cody Bellinger compared to what they were willing to do for the star DH.

Rumors have circulated of a seven-year deal being what Bellinger wants, and the Yankees seemingly don’t want to budge on a five-year offer.

They simply should not budge. There’s not much of a reason to do such a thing. Until a market that threatens his return develops, they should try and target bullpen or right-handed bench upgrades for the infield.

There are some things the Yankees could lose out on, I’m not sure they can trade an outfielder such as Jasson Dominguez until they move Cody Bellinger and that might remove them from some trade conversations.

Looking at pitchers such as Freddy Peralta though, the Brewers are not in need of a player like Dominguez and so I wouldn’t think their pursuit of him would hinge on their ability to trade him.

Perhaps Tatsuya Imai, a free agent, could be someone the Yankees have to wait on until Bellinger signs as well and his deadline is January 2nd, but that would work against Scott Boras’ best interests.

Cody Bellinger is looking to get paid, and I think his 116 projected wRC+ for 2026 on Steamer indicates he could be a plus bat and a plus fielder ion left field, but the Yankees shouldn’t be worried until they get a reason to feel that way.

I don’t think he’d take a lower offer to stay, but I don’t think the market is screaming “I want Cody Bellinger” the way that Scott Boras hoped it would…for the third offseason in a row.