The sight of Pete Alonso signing a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday was a brutal reality check for the Queens faithful. It serves as another gut punch for the Mets as the Orioles agreed to a five-year contract with Pete Alonso, effectively ending the era of the homegrown “Polar Bear” at Citi Field. But while the initial shock stings, David Stearns and Steve Cohen don’t have time to wallow in nostalgia when there is a war to be won against their crosstown rivals.

The Mets have already proved they can operate with ruthless efficiency by snatching Juan Soto last winter and recently adding Devin Williams to the bullpen, but the next power move is still on the table.

While the market is moving at glacial speed and the Yankees GM preaches patience, the Mets have the unique opportunity to pivot immediately and steal Cody Bellinger right out from under Brian Cashman’s nose. The Bronx Bombers have viewed Bellinger as their primary target to fix their outfield woes, which makes acquiring him doubly sweet for a Mets front office looking to assert dominance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Bellinger Is the Perfect Modern Met

Losing Alonso’s 40-homer potential hurts, but Cody Bellinger offers a level of versatility that Pete simply couldn’t provide.

In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, proving that his career resurgence is sustainable and that his left-handed swing is tailor-made for the big stage. Unlike Alonso, who was strictly a first baseman, Bellinger is a Gold Glove-caliber defender in all three outfield spots and provides elite insurance at first base, giving manager Carlos Mendoza unmatched flexibility.

This versatility is crucial for a Mets team that values depth, but it is also a direct strike at the Yankees’ offseason plans. The question remains, will the Yankees commit to making much-needed improvements or will they watch another star land in Queens?

Swooping in to sign Bellinger would reinforce the narrative that the Mets are now the premier destination for top-tier talent in New York, leaving the Yankees with a massive hole in their roster and very few options to fill it.

Turning the Subway Series into a Monopoly

The psychological warfare aspect of this move cannot be overstated. The Yankees are desperate for a left-handed bat who can play the outfield, and they have spent months convincing themselves that Bellinger was destined for pinstripes. By acting decisively, the Mets can force the Yankees to scramble for scraps while trotting out a lineup featuring Soto, Lindor, and Bellinger.

It sends a message that the Mets aren’t rebuilding or retooling; they are reloading with the specific intent of hoarding the best talent money can buy. The money saved on Alonso’s deal can be reallocated to secure Bellinger and potentially another arm, rounding out a roster that looks dangerous. That is a trade-off Steve Cohen would make seven days a week.

Looking Ahead: The Pivot to Speed and athleticism

The departure of Pete Alonso signals a shift in philosophy for the Mets, moving away from station-to-station sluggers and toward a more athletic, contact-oriented roster. Bellinger fits this new identity perfectly, bringing championship experience and a diverse skill set that ages better than pure power.

If David Stearns pulls this off, he will have turned a sad goodbye into a strategic victory, leaving the Orioles with the big contract and the Yankees with the empty feeling of coming in second place yet again.