The Yankees just quietly benched their rookie outfielder

The New York Yankees are in a tough spot with Aaron Judge unable to play the field until later this week.

To keep his bat in the order, the team has shifted Giancarlo Stanton into right field, despite his defensive limitations.

That move has quietly pushed rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez out of the starting lineup during a critical stretch of the season.

For a young player still adjusting, these lost reps can be as frustrating as they are instructive.

Dominguez’s season has cooled after a promising start

Dominguez, just 22 years old, has posted a .253/.330/.389 line this season across 99 games.

He’s added nine home runs and 37 RBIs, good for a 102 wRC+, meaning slightly above league average production.

Before the All-Star break, he was hitting .266, flashing more confidence and occasional power in his at-bats.wq

Since then, his average has dipped to .197, with fewer hard-hit balls and less consistent authority behind his swings.

It’s a reminder that rookies often hit their first major wall as the grind of a long season catches up.

Stanton’s hot bat leaves no room for hesitation

While Dominguez works through his slump, Stanton has been tearing the cover off the baseball since returning from injury.

The veteran slugger owns a .299 batting average with a towering .576 slugging percentage in just 43 games this year.

He’s launched 12 home runs in that span, forcing the Yankees to prioritize his bat in the starting lineup.

Pulling one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now would be the equivalent of benching a heater in poker.

The Yankees’ offense has had its dry spells lately, making Stanton’s production too important to sacrifice for development.

Boone on Dominguez’s benching and the long view

Manager Aaron Boone addressed Dominguez’s absence from the lineup during Wednesday’s media availability.

“J.D. is a big part of it. I know it’s a few days he hasn’t played. It’s a little snapshot in a long season.”

Boone’s words suggest the team views this as a temporary situation, not a permanent demotion for the rookie.

The Yankees still value Dominguez’s upside and are likely hoping a reset helps him regain confidence at the plate.

Once Judge returns to the field, the lineup could shift again, opening more consistent opportunities for the young outfielder.

In the meantime, Dominguez will need to be ready for spot starts and late-game appearances to prove he belongs daily.