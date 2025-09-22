The Yankees have one of the best up-and-coming power-hitters in baseball

The New York Yankees have leaned on Aaron Judge for years as their offensive centerpiece, but with Juan Soto gone, this season demanded new heroes. Cody Bellinger’s arrival from Chicago has stabilized the lineup, but the most unexpected star may be Ben Rice.

The 26-year-old homegrown slugger is emerging as a cornerstone bat, and his latest heroics against the Baltimore Orioles might be the signature moment of his breakout season.

Rice’s grand slam delivers in extra innings

Sunday’s matchup against Baltimore carried weight, with the Yankees chasing the top spot in the AL East. Tied 1–1 in the 10th inning, Rice stepped into the box against left-hander Keegan Akin. His splits against southpaws have been underwhelming—just a .208 average this year—but Rice didn’t flinch. He turned on a middle-in fastball and crushed it to right-center, a grand slam that gave the Yankees a 5–1 cushion and silenced Camden Yards.

Moments like that define seasons. Rice started the day at first base, shifted behind the plate later, and ultimately won the game as a cleanup hitter. That kind of versatility, paired with game-changing power, makes him invaluable in a lineup still finding its rhythm without Soto.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The numbers back up the breakout

Rice’s overall production tells the story of a player blossoming into a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat. He’s hitting .252/.335/.488 with power metrics that rival some of the game’s best. Statcast ranks him in the 93rd percentile or higher in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage. When Rice connects, the ball doesn’t just leave the bat—it screams off it.

Consistency has also become his trademark. While many young hitters ride waves of hot streaks and slumps, Rice has provided steady production all season. For a Yankees offense desperate for depth behind Judge and Bellinger, his emergence has been the difference between surviving and contending.

Defensive development still in progress

Of course, Rice is far from a finished product. Defensively, both at first base and catcher, he still has room to grow. At catcher, he’s logged a -3 blocks above average, evidence that his receiving work needs polishing. Still, his framing has landed in the 60th percentile—respectable numbers that suggest growth is already happening.

At first base, the sample size continues to build, and the Yankees remain encouraged by his trajectory. For a player whose bat ranks among the best on the team, the organization will gladly accept some defensive imperfections while he develops further.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A long-term piece of the Yankees’ core

What makes Rice even more valuable is his contract status. Under team control through 2031, he gives the Yankees cost efficiency in a league where elite power often costs tens of millions annually. That security allows the front office to build around him, Judge, and Bellinger while addressing other roster holes.

In a sense, Rice represents exactly what the Yankees have long been chasing: a homegrown hitter who doesn’t just contribute, but carries games in October-like environments. His grand slam against Baltimore was more than just a highlight—it was proof he’s becoming one of the Yankees’ most reliable weapons.

For a team with championship aspirations, Ben Rice is no longer just a pleasant surprise. He’s becoming a cornerstone, and the Yankees know it.