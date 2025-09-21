Yankees 7, Orioles 1: Good news and bad news from the Rice bowl

The New York Yankees pulled off one of their most dramatic wins of the season on Sunday, riding a monster performance from second-year breakout Ben Rice. In a game where the offense sputtered for much of the afternoon, Rice’s bat turned into the hammer that cracked open Baltimore’s defense, sealing a critical 7-1 extra-inning victory.

Rice delivers when it matters most

Rice started the afternoon at first base but eventually shifted behind the plate after Paul Goldschmidt pinch-hit for Austin Wells. That positional flexibility ended up being secondary to his thunderous bat. Rice collected four hits, five RBIs, and capped the day with a game-breaking grand slam in the 10th inning that sent Yankees fans into a frenzy.

It was the kind of performance that not only wins games but changes narratives. A year ago, Rice was a promising but unpolished talent. This season, after bulking up in the offseason, he looks like a top-of-the-order weapon. His added strength has transformed his at-bats, giving the Yankees a dangerous left-handed threat who can flip momentum with a single swing.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Supporting cast steps up late

While Rice stole the spotlight, he wasn’t alone in sparking the offense. Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a solo home run late in the game, showcasing his steady power presence. Jose Caballero chipped in with two hits, adding quality depth at the bottom of the order. Anthony Volpe, who has been grinding through an up-and-down campaign, delivered an extra-inning RBI that helped set the table for Rice’s heroics.

The Yankees’ lineup looked flat through the early innings, but in baseball, momentum often comes like a sudden storm. Once the bats woke up, the Orioles had no answer.

Rookie arms showing poise

On the mound, rookie Cam Schlittler continued to prove why the organization is high on his potential. The 24-year-old tossed 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out six while avoiding major damage. His fastball command and poise under pressure stood out, giving the Yankees stability at a time when their rotation has been tested by injuries.

The bullpen, which has been shaky at times this season, responded with a shutdown effort. In tight, late-game moments, that reliability made all the difference, allowing the offense time to find its rhythm.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chasing down Toronto

Even with the win, the Yankees remain two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. The path forward is steep. Because Toronto holds the tiebreaker, New York must finish at least three games ahead to secure the division title.

That reality makes every game critical, and the upcoming three-game series against the struggling Chicago White Sox could be pivotal. On paper, the Yankees should handle business, but baseball rarely follows the script. The White Sox may not match New York in talent, but sloppy mistakes or wasted opportunities could derail momentum.

Rice proving to be a difference-maker

For now, the story of Sunday belongs to Ben Rice. His grand slam wasn’t just a timely blast—it was a reminder that the Yankees’ future might already be here. With his combination of power, versatility, and confidence, Rice has quickly become one of the team’s most important players.

If New York does claw its way to the top of the AL East, they’ll look back on Rice’s heroics in Baltimore as a defining moment in the chase.