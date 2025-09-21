The Yankees are dishing out $380 million for thier 2 Aces

When Gerrit Cole went down before the season even began, many expected the New York Yankees’ rotation to unravel. Losing their ace to Tommy John surgery felt like a crushing blow to a team built around its arms. Instead, two left-handers have risen to the moment — Carlos Rodon and Max Fried — and they’ve carried the staff like co-anchors of a ship navigating stormy waters.

Carlos Rodon finally delivers

Rodon’s journey with the Yankees has been anything but smooth. After signing a six-year, $162 million deal in the 2023 offseason, his first two campaigns in pinstripes were marred by injuries and inconsistency. This year, though, he has silenced doubts in emphatic fashion.

The 31-year-old is posting his best season yet in New York, with a 3.04 ERA over 189.1 innings and a 3.2 WAR. His ability to limit home runs has been crucial, a major improvement from his earlier struggles. On Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Rodon put together one of his sharpest outings, allowing just one earned run across seven innings while striking out eight.

Since the All-Star break, he has pitched to a 2.97 ERA, ranking among the league’s best in key categories. His fastball-slider combination has been nearly unhittable — opponents are hitting just .219 against the four-seamer and an anemic .137 against the slider. After two years of frustration, Rodon is finally pitching like the ace the Yankees thought they were getting.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Max Fried emerges as the true No. 1

If Rodon has redeemed himself, Fried has elevated himself into the spotlight. Signed to an eight-year, $218 million deal this past offseason, Fried has delivered everything the Yankees hoped for and more.

The left-hander boasts a 2.92 ERA across 188.1 innings, with 4.5 WAR to his name. His velocity has ticked up noticeably, giving him extra life on his fastball and sharpening his already devastating curveball. Fried hasn’t just been good — he’s been the Yankees’ most reliable arm all season and is the clear favorite to start Game 1 of the postseason.

What makes his year so remarkable is how seamlessly he’s stepped into the void Cole left. Fried has looked every bit the frontline ace, controlling games with command and poise.

Rotation depth tested

Behind Fried and Rodon, the Yankees’ rotation could have collapsed under the weight of injuries. Clarke Schmidt was lost midseason, and Marcus Stroman was cut after his performance nosedived. Instead, a few unlikely contributors have stabilized the group.

Young arms like Will Warren and Cam Schlittler have provided critical depth, while Luis Gil’s return has been another boost. Still, without Fried and Rodon leading the way, this season could have spiraled quickly. Their dominance has turned what could have been a weakness into a strength.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A costly but worthwhile investment

The Yankees’ front office invested a staggering $380 million combined into Rodon and Fried, and the payoff has arrived when it matters most. In baseball, it’s rare for two big-money pitchers to both click at the same time, but 2025 has been that rare season.

With Cole rehabbing and the postseason looming, the Yankees know their fate may rest on the left arms of Fried and Rodon. They’ve become not just replacements, but the backbone of a rotation keeping New York’s championship hopes alive.