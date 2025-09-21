The Yankees have been surviving without 2 of their best starting pitchers

For most teams, losing an ace and a key rotation piece in the same season would be devastating. For the New York Yankees, it has been more of a challenge than a collapse, and that resilience has kept them in contention deep into 2025.

A devastating start to the season

The first major blow came before the season even began. Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ unquestioned ace, was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery after elbow issues that had lingered since last year. At 35, Cole’s durability was already being tested, and his absence left a massive hole atop the rotation. He had posted a 3.41 ERA over 95 innings in 2024, showing he still had plenty left in the tank before the injury.

Then, in late July, Clarke Schmidt was transferred to the 60-day injured list after also requiring Tommy John surgery. Schmidt had been one of the most reliable arms in the early part of the season, compiling a 3.32 ERA across 78.2 innings. Losing both pitchers in the span of a few months threatened to derail the Yankees’ pitching plans altogether.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Max Fried anchors the rotation

Instead of unraveling, the Yankees have found stability through a combination of smart acquisitions and unlikely contributors. The biggest piece has been Max Fried, signed in the offseason to bolster the rotation. Fried has delivered in every way, posting a 2.92 ERA across 188.1 innings.

The left-hander’s consistency has been invaluable. He has kept hitters off balance with his trademark curveball and ability to command the strike zone, giving the Yankees a steady presence every fifth day. In many ways, Fried has stepped into Cole’s role seamlessly, proving that Brian Cashman’s gamble to bring him in on a long-term deal was a masterstroke.

Carlos Rodón’s return to form

Alongside Fried, Carlos Rodón has looked like the pitcher the Yankees envisioned when they signed him two years ago. After a rocky first two campaigns in New York, Rodón has bounced back to post a 3.11 ERA across 182.1 innings this season.

His velocity has ticked up, and his slider has regained the sharp bite that once made him one of the league’s most feared lefties. For the Yankees, having Rodón healthy and effective has been just as important as adding Fried. Together, the duo has given the team a one-two punch capable of matching up with any contender.

Cam Schlittler’s breakout

Perhaps the biggest surprise has been rookie Cam Schlittler, who has brought electricity to the back end of the rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 3.41 ERA over 60.2 innings, showing flashes of dominance with a fastball that regularly touches triple digits.

Schlittler is still refining his command and secondary offerings, but the raw talent is undeniable. For a team that has needed innings in the absence of Cole and Schmidt, his emergence has been both timely and essential.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Holding steady despite adversity

Even with two critical arms sidelined, the Yankees’ rotation ranks 12th in baseball with a 4.15 ERA. That speaks not only to the talent of Fried, Rodón, and Schlittler but also to the team’s ability to adapt when adversity hits.

For now, the Yankees know Cole will return in 2026, and Schmidt’s recovery will take time. But in the meantime, the rotation hasn’t just survived — it’s given the Yankees a fighting chance to stay in the mix.