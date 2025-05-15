The Yankees have a superstar closer on an insane contract

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

After a poor start from Devin Williams to his 2025 season, the New York Yankees were forced to move Luke Weaver back into the closer spot. The right-hander served as their closer during the final month of the 2024 season while being brilliant in the postseason, and Weaver has once again stepped up to be one of the best relievers in the game. His 0.45 ERA through his first 17 appearances of the season is a continuation of his brilliant finish to the 2024 season, and with just $2.5 million owed to him for the year, he’s on an insane contract.

Luke Weaver has blossomed into a true star closer, and the Yankees could look to extend him if he continues pitching at this level in big spots.

Why Luke Weaver Has Been An Elite Closer With the Yankees

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The decision to move Luke Weaver back into the closer role is one that should remain permanent if he continues to perform this way. He has been one of the best relievers in the game since being named the closer last September, as he leads all relievers in fWAR (1.4) and is second in ERA (0.45).

The right-hander has elite-level strikeout stuff while attacking the zone aggressively, a combination of traits that result in quick and efficient innings.

Walks have been the Yankees’ biggest issue as a pitching staff, but Weaver has the third-best K-BB% (32.5%) over the aforementioned stretch where he was named closer last year. His fastball velocity also crept up in Seattle after struggling with his velocity at the start of the season.

Over his first five appearances, Luke Weaver had averaged just 92.9 MPH on his four-seamer, but since then, he has averaged 94.8 MPH on it with a 1.45 FIP.

ALSO READ: Yankees’ $25 million signing is starting to deliver big — and barely anyone’s noticing

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Devin Williams’ improved play since being removed from the closer role should also play a role in the Yankees’ decision with the closer role moving forward. As long as Weaver is reliable in the ninth inning, they might be best off leaving Williams as more of a set-up man.

He has a +0.68 WPA since being removed from the closer role, while he had a -1.33 WPA as the team’s closer. You could trust Devin Williams to close games when Luke Weaver isn’t available, but should they really move Luke Weaver out of the ninth inning when he’s so effective there?

The strike-throwing abilities and command are extremely valuable in high-leverage situations where the Yankees need to just go after hitters with a lead. Luke Weaver brings that to the table while having great swing-and-miss rates, and I think he should remain in that role until he has an extended period of struggles.