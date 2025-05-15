Yankees’ $25 million signing is starting to deliver big — and barely anyone’s noticing

Even the most powerful machines run smoother when every gear clicks into place.

For the New York Yankees, things have been operating at near full throttle—but one major piece has been slow to spark.

That piece is Cody Bellinger.

Now, after a sluggish start to 2025, the $25 million man is beginning to catch fire—and if this pace holds, the rest of baseball might not have much of a chance.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A quiet start for a high-priced addition

When the Yankees traded for Bellinger this offseason, they knew he wasn’t going to replicate Juan Soto’s output.

But they didn’t need him to.

They needed competent power, reliable defense, and the ability to play multiple spots—all things Bellinger had proven capable of.

However, through the early weeks of the season, the results were frustratingly inconsistent.

He’s slashing just .229/.299/.389 with five home runs and a .688 OPS, far below his expected production.

But that’s where the story shifts.

Over the past 15 days, everything has changed

While his season-long line still looks pedestrian, the last two weeks tell a different story.

Over his past 47 at-bats, Bellinger is hitting .298/.377/.532 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

His strikeouts are down, his contact rate is up, and the ball is finally jumping off his bat again.

It’s the kind of swing progression that suggests real progress—not just a hot streak.

And for the Yankees, who’ve thrived without relying on his bat, it’s exactly the kind of development that could supercharge an already potent offense.

Defense remains a steady anchor

While his bat took time to warm up, Bellinger’s glove never wavered.

He’s provided value across all three outfield positions, notching two defensive runs saved and two outs above average.

He’s also seen occasional time at first base—filling in wherever needed, justifying a portion of his price tag with versatility alone.

This defensive flexibility is one of the reasons the Yankees were so intrigued by him in the first place.

Now that his bat is joining the party, the full picture is starting to take shape.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

A contract year with high stakes

Bellinger signed with the intention of proving he was worth a long-term deal.

His 2026 player option gives him flexibility, but it’s only worth picking up if his bat doesn’t return to form.

If he finishes strong, he’ll likely test free agency again—and possibly ink a long-term deal with the Yankees if the fit proves mutual.

That adds an extra layer of urgency and motivation to his 2025 campaign.

The stage is set for a second-half push that could define his market and shape the Yankees’ postseason lineup.

An already elite offense just got scarier

The Yankees are already near the top in nearly every major offensive category—and they’ve done it without peak Bellinger.

Now, with signs of life and real momentum at the plate, the lineup could take yet another leap forward.

The timing is perfect.

The production is rising.

And the Yankees may finally be getting everything they paid for—and then some.

Popular Reading

One of the Yankees’ best offseason moves just can’t stop saving the day