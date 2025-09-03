The Yankees have an underrated power-speed superstar on their hands

The New York Yankees have always been synonymous with power, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. is adding an entirely new dimension.

For years, the Bronx Bombers’ identity has revolved around Aaron Judge’s towering blasts and Giancarlo Stanton’s raw strength.

Both remain forces, yet Chisholm’s emergence has expanded the Yankees’ offensive heartbeat in ways few expected.

A Power-Speed Threat Unlike Anyone Else on the Roster

Chisholm doesn’t always receive the spotlight reserved for Judge or Stanton, partly because his profile is less predictable.

His streaky nature occasionally overshadows his electric talent, but lately he has been impossible to ignore.

On Tuesday against the Houston Astros, Chisholm launched two home runs and swiped a base, lifting the Yankees to an important win.

That single game pushed him to 28 homers and 26 steals, placing him firmly on the brink of a 30-30 season.

Overcoming an Oblique Strain to Become a Star

What makes this even more impressive is the adversity Chisholm faced earlier in the year.

He missed the entire month of May recovering from a significant oblique strain, the type of injury that can derail a player’s swing for months.

Most hitters return from such setbacks with hesitation, fearful of re-injury. Chisholm returned with defiance, swinging with full intent and making pitchers regret every mistake left in the zone.

His season-long wRC+ now sits at a stellar 134, a figure placing him among baseball’s most dangerous bats.

Red-Hot Stretch Puts Him in Rare Company

The last 20 games have shown just how much Chisholm means to the Yankees’ lineup. According to New York Yankees Stats on X, he has produced nine home runs, 19 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and a 1.132 OPS during that span.

He’s the third player since at least 1901 with 9+ HR and 12+ SB in a 20-game span, joining Carlos Beltran (2004) and Shohei Ohtani (2024) — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) September 3, 2025

The feat is so rare that only two players since 1901—Carlos Beltran in 2004 and Shohei Ohtani in 2024—have matched that combination of power and speed in a 20-game window.

That’s the type of company reserved for legends and modern-day superstars.

Impact on the Yankees’ Playoff Push

Nobody in baseball is matching Chisholm’s simultaneous home run power and base-stealing aggression right now.

The Yankees’ surge directly reflects his contributions: the team has won eight of its last nine games and 15 of its last 20 overall.

When a player can change the scoreboard with both his bat and his legs, it disrupts opponents’ strategies.

Facing Chisholm is like trying to stop a storm—you might contain one element, but another is coming.

One of the League’s Most Exclusive Clubs

Only a handful of stars this season—Jose Ramirez, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Randy Arozarena—have reached the 25-homer, 25-steal plateau.

Chisholm has joined them while still eyeing an even greater milestone.

That puts him in rare air, especially considering his month-long absence. A 30-30 campaign under these circumstances would not just be impressive; it would be historic.

A Future the Yankees Must Consider

The Yankees have built their legacy on sluggers, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. represents a shift toward balance, explosiveness, and versatility.

His ability to blend power and speed has transformed the lineup into something greater than just a collection of home run hitters.

At some point, the Yankees’ front office will need to decide whether to lock him up long-term. Chisholm is not just a spark; he is evolving into a franchise cornerstone.

