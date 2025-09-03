Yankees’ blockbuster trade accidentally landed star outfielder

When the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the Padres, few imagined Trent Grisham would eventually steal the spotlight.

Soto was the headliner, the generational bat brought to elevate New York’s offense, but his departure left the Yankees scrambling.

Now, with Soto hitting in Queens for the Mets, it’s Grisham who has become one of the Bronx’s most impactful players.

It’s a twist no one predicted, but Grisham’s breakout season has positioned him perfectly for a massive free-agent payday this winter.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

From depth piece to everyday starter

Grisham entered 2025 as little more than a depth option, someone to spell outfielders and provide defensive reliability when needed.

Instead, he’s turned himself into a lineup fixture, playing 121 games while slashing .248/.357/.484 with 29 homers and 61 RBIs.

He’s also trimmed his strikeout rate to a career-low 21.6% while raising his walk rate to an impressive 13.8%.

Those numbers reflect a player in full control of his approach, finally unlocking the offensive upside scouts long believed he possessed.

A grand slam statement against Houston

Grisham’s growth was on full display Tuesday night against the Astros, delivering the kind of moment that defines breakout seasons.

Facing Framber Valdez, he turned on a sinker and crushed an opposite-field grand slam into the left-field seats.

He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, carrying the Yankees’ offense and shifting the momentum of a crucial late-season matchup.

That swing wasn’t just a home run — it was symbolic of his evolution into a genuine game-changer in 2025.

Elite plate discipline driving success

What separates this version of Grisham is his plate discipline, which has been among the best in all of baseball.

He ranks in the 100th percentile in chase rate, rarely expanding the zone, and pairs it with excellent contact decisions.

His walk rate sits in the 96th percentile, allowing him to consistently get on base while punishing mistakes with power.

The result is a career-best 136 wRC+, making him 36% more productive than the league average hitter.

Defensive regression but undeniable upside

Ironically, Grisham is having his worst defensive season, slipping from his Gold Glove pedigree to below-average production in center field.

Even so, his bat has been so valuable that the Yankees can’t afford to take him out of the lineup.

He’s become the team’s primary leadoff hitter, particularly dangerous against right-handed pitching with a .908 OPS compared to .663 versus lefties.

The Yankees can play the matchups, but Grisham’s power surge makes him capable of altering games regardless of handedness.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

A payday on the horizon

Grisham signed a modest one-year, $5 million deal to avoid arbitration, but that contract will look like a bargain soon.

His breakout positions him to command upwards of $15 million annually in free agency this upcoming winter.

The Yankees, however, must weigh that against other looming decisions, including Cody Bellinger’s future and a potential run at Kyle Tucker.

Even if New York ultimately looks elsewhere, Trent Grisham’s 2025 season has already secured him a starring role in their story.