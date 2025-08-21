The Yankees have a superstar emerging from homegrown prospect

The New York Yankees are finding unexpected heroes this season, and Ben Rice has quickly become one of them.

Once seen as a depth piece, Rice is now anchoring the lineup with metrics that scream long-term star potential.

His rise comes at a time when the Yankees desperately needed an internal bat to emerge after a tough few months.

Offensive leap that changes everything

In 2024, Rice only managed 50 games, mostly testing the waters while learning to adjust to big-league pitching.

This year, he’s erupted across 105 games, hitting .239/.335/.476 with 19 home runs and 46 runs batted in.

The Yankees now regularly feature him near the top of the order, trusting his approach to balance out their heavy sluggers.

Owning a 126 wRC+, he’s producing 26 percent better than league average, making him one of their most valuable hitters.

Since the All-Star break, he’s been even sharper, producing a .253 average with an .870 OPS during critical midseason stretches.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Elite underlying power metrics

Rice’s advanced numbers separate him from other rising talents, ranking among the best sluggers in Major League Baseball.

He sits in the 94th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit percentage — elite categories.

His expected stats, including a .292 xBA and a .575 xSLG, suggest his bat might be outperforming even current results.

Often, numbers like that reveal a player who is getting unlucky on contact, meaning even better production could follow.

For the Yankees, those indicators are encouraging signs that Rice’s ceiling might still be significantly higher than we’ve seen.

More than just a bat

While his offensive breakout has grabbed headlines, Rice has also provided defensive stability at key positions this season.

With Austin Wells struggling to find consistent offense, Rice stepped into primary catching duties and has embraced the challenge.

Catching at the big-league level is one of the most demanding jobs, yet Rice has handled it admirably well.

His ability to manage pitchers, frame pitches, and block effectively has added value beyond the expected offensive production.

Rice has also shown versatility at first base, giving manager Aaron Boone flexibility in balancing the Yankees’ infield lineups.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Comparing him to Yankee greats

The Yankees have a long history of homegrown hitters turning into cornerstones, and Rice is following that familiar storyline.

Like Jorge Posada years ago, Rice blends patience with power while controlling the strike zone and punishing mistake pitches.

It’s still early in his career, but the traits he’s shown mirror the foundation of players who built dynasties.

That’s the type of impact the Yankees hope he’ll bring — becoming an anchor for their next championship core.

A future cornerstone in pinstripes

At just 26 years old, Rice is positioning himself as more than a role player — he’s becoming a cornerstone.

His skillset adds a level of reliability the Yankees have been craving, especially with lineup turnover in recent seasons.

Team control until 2031 gives the Yankees confidence they’ve secured an elite offensive threat for the foreseeable future.

Like pulling a hidden ace from the deck, Rice has altered the team’s outlook in ways few could have predicted.

For a franchise built on stars, Ben Rice is rapidly proving he belongs in that conversation and deserves recognition.