The Yankees have a star prospect who could steal the shortstop job in 2027

The New York Yankees aren’t ready to give up on Anthony Volpe just yet, but they can’t ignore what’s coming behind him. A new name is starting to buzz around the organization — George Lombard Jr., a 20-year-old shortstop with polish beyond his years and the kind of raw tools that make player development staffs pay attention.

Volpe is recovering from shoulder surgery and expected to miss the start of 2026, which gives the Yankees time to evaluate both their present and their future. That future might be closer than anyone thinks.

A fast rise through the system

Lombard Jr. wasted no time turning heads this past season, earning a mid-year promotion from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset. His first 24 games in Hudson Valley were exceptional — a .329 average with a .495 on-base percentage and a balanced, disciplined approach that immediately impressed scouts.

Double-A was a different test. In 108 games with Somerset, Lombard Jr. hit .215 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and a 111 wRC+. The average dipped, but the maturity at the plate remained. His 13.6% walk rate and 26.4% strikeout rate reflected a young player learning how to adjust, not one lost in overmatched at-bats.

He’s the type of prospect who plays the long game — patient, measured, and willing to grow through discomfort.

Fireside Yankees details it well, noting he was 47% better than the average minor league player.

George Lombard Jr. finished the 2025 MiLB season with an 147 wRC+ and .824 OPS over his final 23 games.



The defense is MLB-ready

Even if the bat takes another year or two to come around, Lombard Jr.’s glove could play at the major league level right now. He’s smooth, confident, and instinctual — rarely out of position, and always under control. Scouts rave about his footwork and internal clock, two traits that separate good shortstops from great ones.

While he doesn’t flash massive home run power yet, his 6-foot-2 frame leaves room to add muscle, and the Yankees believe he’ll grow into steady gap power over time. Think less “swinging for the short porch” and more “line drives that never stop rising.”

Volpe’s window might be closing

That development timeline makes 2026 a crucial year for Volpe. The 24-year-old’s sophomore campaign was rocky, marked by inconsistency and weak contact despite his 19 home runs. He hit .212 with a .272 on-base percentage, and his defense — once considered elite — slipped to negative marks across multiple metrics.

Volpe still has the talent to rebound, but the clock is ticking. If his offense doesn’t take a leap next season, the Yankees might start preparing for a changing of the guard.

Jose Caballero gives the Yankees breathing room

For now, the Yankees are in good hands with Jose Caballero. Acquired at the trade deadline, the 28-year-old was quietly impressive over 40 games, hitting .266/.372/.456 with a 134 wRC+. He’s versatile, reliable, and offers the kind of steady contact hitting that fits perfectly into the team’s evolving approach.

Caballero can hold the fort while Volpe heals and Lombard Jr. continues to develop. But everyone in the organization knows how this story tends to go — the next big Yankee shortstop often arrives sooner than expected.

Lombard Jr. might not be there yet, but the runway is getting shorter. And if Volpe doesn’t cement his spot soon, the future could be knocking on the door by 2027.