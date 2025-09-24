The Yankees have a new source of energy and they got him for next to nothing

The New York Yankees have made blockbuster moves at plenty of past trade deadlines, but sometimes the smallest addition becomes the loudest voice. On Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, veteran utility man Jose Caballero cemented his place in Yankee lore with an at-bat that won’t soon be forgotten.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the game on the line and Aaron Judge on second, Caballero battled through nine pitches. He fouled off four straight with two strikes, refusing to go quietly. Finally, on the ninth pitch, he dropped a bloop single into center field, sending Judge home and the Bronx into a frenzy. It was the kind of moment that defines playoff races — the do-or-die at-bat where grit matters as much as power.

“This is the best time to have the belt,” Caballero said afterward. “And I’m not letting it go.”

A critical win in the playoff push

The Yankees didn’t just walk off with a victory. They secured their postseason berth in the process, keeping themselves just one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Every at-bat matters this late in the season, and Caballero’s persistence ensured the Yankees avoided the chaos of an extra-inning collapse.

The Blue Jays now face a tough finishing stretch, including Boston ace Garrett Crochet and a three-game series against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Yankees carry momentum into their final slate, hoping to leapfrog into first place and secure a coveted bye through the Wild Card round.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the grind of the year but echoed confidence in the group’s timing. “It’s been a challenging year, no question about it,” Boone said. “But at my core, and especially as we got here to the final couple months and then we got to the final month, I’m looking around in there and knowing that we’re pretty healthy and getting guys back … I [felt] like our best baseball was absolutely ahead of us and, hopefully, even still is ahead of us.”

Caballero’s impact since arriving

When the Yankees traded for Caballero at the deadline, expectations were modest. After all, the 29-year-old wasn’t known as a difference-maker in Tampa Bay. Yet since joining New York, he has transformed into one of the team’s most consistent bats.

Across his first 36 games in pinstripes, Caballero has slashed .284/.379/.486 with three homers, nine RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. His wRC+ sits at an elite 143, making him one of baseball’s best offensive performers since the All-Star break. For a player once viewed as a depth piece, those numbers scream starter — and clutch contributor.

It’s not unusual for players to thrive under the spotlight of Yankee Stadium. Jazz Chisholm Jr., another trade acquisition, has also elevated his game in pinstripes. But Caballero’s surge is uniquely dramatic, his bat proving as dangerous in pressure moments as anyone on the roster.

A smart move paying dividends

The Yankees gave up outfielder Everson Pereira and prospect Marshall Toole to acquire Caballero from Tampa Bay. Neither player projected as a significant part of New York’s future, making the deal a clear win already. Even better, Caballero is under team control until the 2030 free agent class, giving the Yankees years of affordable production.

Sometimes, the biggest swings at the deadline aren’t the flashiest names. Caballero has shown that persistence, versatility, and an unshakable competitive spirit can be just as valuable. For a Yankees team chasing down the division, he has become the kind of sparkplug that turns tight races into defining wins.

In a lineup headlined by Judge and Cody Bellinger, it was Caballero's bat that stole the spotlight — and possibly changed the course of the Yankees' season.






