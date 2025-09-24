The Yankees should try to extend star infielder as soon as possible

The New York Yankees have no shortage of young stars under team control, but one of their most dynamic infielders is sprinting toward free agency like a freight train. Jazz Chisholm, only 27 years old, is playing the best baseball of his career and forcing the front office to confront a reality: if they want him in pinstripes long-term, it’s going to take a hefty payday.

A breakout season at the perfect time

Chisholm has been everything the Yankees could have asked for since arriving from the Miami Marlins, and this season he’s taken another step forward. Through 124 games, he’s slashing .242/.332/.487 with a career-high 31 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a 127 wRC+. Those numbers place him among the most productive second basemen in the league, blending speed, power, and timely hitting in a way few at the position can match.

What’s most striking about Chisholm’s production is how consistent it has been in big moments. He’s no longer just the flashy player with highlight-reel potential — he’s become a cornerstone presence in the Yankees’ lineup.

Defensive impact keeps him invaluable

While Chisholm’s bat has drawn most of the headlines, his glove has been just as critical. Over 814 innings at second base this season, he’s put up a .974 fielding percentage, two defensive runs saved, and eight outs above average. His five fielding run value underscores just how steady he’s been in the infield, giving New York something they haven’t always had at second base: true two-way reliability.

In many ways, Chisholm has erased the defensive inconsistencies left behind by Gleyber Torres. His athleticism and range bring stability to a position that has haunted the Yankees in recent years.

The financial side of the equation

For now, the Yankees are getting remarkable value. Chisholm is earning just $5.85 million this season, a bargain considering the production he’s delivered. But the clock is ticking. Once he hits free agency after next year, the price tag will soar.

At that point, Chisholm will be 29 years old — still in the heart of his prime. For teams across baseball, that’s the perfect age to hand out a long-term deal, and the Yankees know the competition will be fierce. New York has every reason to keep him, but the cost could stretch well north of nine figures if he sustains this level of performance.

Why Chisholm fits the Yankees’ future

Chisholm hasn’t just been productive — he’s embraced New York in a way that makes him more than just another player. Since his arrival, he’s thrived under the bright lights and spoken openly about how the Yankees’ winning culture has elevated his game. For a franchise built on stars who shine under pressure, Chisholm looks like the next in line.

The Yankees must weigh the long-term financial impact carefully, especially with their payroll already stretched. But there’s no question that Chisholm is more than just another arbitration player — he’s a potential franchise anchor at second base.

If the Yankees want to build around their current core and give Aaron Judge the support he needs, keeping Jazz Chisholm in the Bronx will be a decision they can’t afford to miss on.