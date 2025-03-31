The Yankees have a new power-hitting DH and he’s already red hot

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees didn’t just start the 2025 campaign with a bang—they’ve lit the scoreboard on fire.

Three games, three wins, and a jaw-dropping 36 total runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Bombers have roared out of the gate like a team with something to prove, and while things will inevitably even out over 162 games, this early outburst has given fans a taste of what this lineup is capable of.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Judge Steals the Spotlight… For Good Reason

When a guy hits four home runs and drives in 11 runs in his first three games, it’s going to dominate headlines.

Aaron Judge is simply on another planet right now. The 32-year-old captain is putting up video game numbers and has already reminded the baseball world why he’s a perennial MVP candidate. His timing, bat speed, and ability to punish mistakes are all operating at peak level.

Every time he steps to the plate, it feels like something special is about to happen. That aura makes it easy to overlook some of the other standout performers who are also helping power the Yankees’ early surge.

Ben Rice Quietly Shining Behind the Chaos

In all the Judge-driven excitement, 26-year-old lefty slugger Ben Rice has been flying a bit under the radar—but his impact has been undeniable.

Over three games, Rice is slashing a scorching .500/.571/1.000 with one homer, three runs scored, one RBI, and matching 14.3% strikeout and walk rates.

The numbers might not be as loud as Judge’s, but they scream efficiency and potential. Rice is barreling up pitches with confidence and poise, and he’s already showing signs that he can be a long-term piece of this Yankees offense.

He’s doing exactly what the team hoped for: helping offset the absence of Giancarlo Stanton.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Glimpse at a Possible DH Dilemma

When Stanton eventually returns from his elbow injuries—and that’s still months away—the Yankees could face a tricky decision.

If Rice keeps producing, how do you take his bat out of the lineup?

The obvious solution could be a platoon between the two based on pitcher matchups, but even that assumes Rice slows down. If he doesn’t, manager Aaron Boone may have no choice but to let him roll, with Stanton taking a backseat or adjusting to a new role.

Fortunately, Rice has time. Stanton isn’t expected back anytime soon, and Rice is getting the chance to prove his worth on a daily basis.

Plenty of Bats Getting Hot

It’s not just Judge and Rice. The entire Yankees lineup is clicking early, creating a kind of offensive avalanche that even good pitchers can’t seem to stop.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a five-RBI day. Cody Bellinger looks like he’s back to MVP form. Paul Goldschmidt is thriving in the leadoff spot.

It’s been a perfect storm of production, and Rice’s emergence is just another reason the Yankees might have something truly special brewing this year.