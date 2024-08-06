The Yankees have a new cleanup hitter, and he’s mashing

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few months, the Yankees have been testing different players at the cleanup spot, utilizing Giancarlo Stanton and Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is not much of a power hitter, but the Yankees wanted someone who would put the ball in play with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on base.

The Yankees Have Their Cleanup Hitter

Unfortunately, Verdugo’s numbers plummeted, and the Yankees had to make a change. They slotted in Austin Wells, their rookie catcher. Wells is only 25 years old and didn’t even start the season as a primary piece of the puzzle. He was backing up Jose Trevino for the majority of the first half.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

However, Trevino suffered an injury several weeks ago, and Wells took over as the full-time catcher. Over 75 games and 258 plate appearances this year, Wells is hitting an impressive .244/.342/.410, including eight homers and 28 RBIs, with a 20.2% strikeout rate and 12.8% walk rate.

He hosts a 115 wRC+, suggesting he’s 15% better than the average MLB player. As a 2.6 WAR catcher, the Yankees may have found a long-term solution at the position — he has the upside to be one of the best in baseball.

Looking at some of Wells’s impressive metrics, he’s hitting .241 this season with runners in scoring position and has been electric as the Yankees’ cleanup hitter. Batting cleanup, he’s hitting .347/.414/.531 with a 165 wRC+, easily the best on the team and providing manager Aaron Boone with a healthy option right after the Yankees’ two most important hitters. Wells performing well ultimately provides Soto and Judge with more opportunities to cross home plate.

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Wells is Red Hot

Over the past 30 days, Wells is hitting .299 with a .395 OBP, including four homers and 12 RBIs. He’s been one of the Yankees’ most lethal offensive players, which is extremely exciting given his youth and inexperience. If he continues to compound on his current production, Wells will not only blow past expectations but give the Yankees one of the best offensive and defensive catchers in the game.

At the moment, Wells ranks 13th in baseball with a 49.1% strike rate and 7th with six catcher framing runs. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in framing and 73rd percentile in blocks above average. Wells has improved astronomically regarding his defense, shrugging off any red flags he had going into the majors.

At this point, Trevino is returning to a backup role, with Wells winning the job outright and proving the Yankees desperately need him in the batting order on a daily basis unless the matchup doesn’t favor his lefty bat.