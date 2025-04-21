The Yankees have a Gold Glove infield upgrade putting on a show

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

When the Yankees pulled the trigger on acquiring Jazz Chisholm at last year’s trade deadline, the goal was clear: upgrade the infield defense and bring a little more juice to second base. While Gleyber Torres offered steady offensive production, his glove left a lot to be desired.

Chisholm, on the other hand, has wasted no time proving he’s one of the premier defenders at his position—and the numbers back that up.

One of Baseball’s Best Gloves at Second Base

Through just 182 innings at second base this season, Chisholm has already racked up three defensive runs saved and three outs above average. He ranks in the 97th percentile in both metrics, along with a 95th percentile fielding run value. Whether it’s a diving snag in the outfield or a rocket throw to start a double play, Chisholm has added a dynamic layer to the Yankees’ defense that had been missing for years.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His instincts and range have helped anchor a strong middle infield, forming a flashy, quick-twitch duo with shortstop Anthony Volpe. On Sunday, Chisholm once again put his body on the line with a full-extension grab in shallow right, a play that would’ve ended up in no-man’s land with last year’s defensive crew.

Offensive Woes Dragging Behind

Of course, the glove is just one side of the coin—and Chisholm’s bat has yet to heat up. So far, he’s slashing just .157/.255/.398 through the early part of the season, with six home runs and five stolen bases.

Chisholm cited the cold, unpredictable early-season weather as a factor, but even during the recent stretch in Tampa’s dome, the results remained flat. He has just one hit in his last four games, prompting some internal questions about whether the Yankees should shuffle the lineup. He’s been locked into the top five spots in the batting order, but players like Jasson Dominguez or Austin Wells may be better temporary fits while Jazz searches for his rhythm.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Tale of Contact and Misses

There are signs of life under the hood. Chisholm ranks in the 86th percentile in barrel rate, so when he connects, the ball jumps. But therein lies the problem—he’s not connecting enough. His whiff rate is in the 10th percentile, and his strikeout rate is a bloated 30.9%, putting him in the 13th percentile. That combination is tough to live with in a top-of-the-order spot, especially for a team looking to win every night.

Holding Down Value Where It Counts

Despite the strikeouts and cold stretches, Chisholm’s elite defense and base running keep him firmly in the lineup. His glove alone has already helped save multiple runs this season, and his presence on the base paths forces pitchers to stay honest. The Yankees knew they were getting a volatile offensive player when they acquired Jazz—but they also knew he could help them win in other ways.

For now, he’ll need to ride out the storm at the plate. But the Yankees can sleep well knowing their defense up the middle has gone from a liability to one of the team’s strengths.