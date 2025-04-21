The Yankees have a brand new ace and he’s on fire

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When news broke that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole would undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2025 season, the panic was justified. Losing a reigning Cy Young winner would send most teams scrambling. But the Yankees had already made a contingency plan—and it just might be their smartest move in years.

That plan’s name? Max Fried.

Rising to the Moment

The Yankees didn’t just hand out $218 million this offseason to a lefty with good vibes and postseason experience. They signed Max Fried to anchor their rotation in case disaster struck—and disaster did.

Through his first 31.2 innings this season, Fried has put together a dazzling 1.42 ERA, adding 30 strikeouts along the way. His fastball has been the centerpiece of his dominance, allowing just a .140 batting average with a .233 slugging percentage.

He ranks in the 96th percentile in fastball run value. That’s elite territory—where only the best arms live.

Even though Fried averages 93.7 mph on the heater, he showed on Sunday that he has more in the tank. In his best performance of the season, the 31-year-old dialed it up to 98 mph in a 7.2-inning gem against the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up just two hits and two walks while tossing 102 pitches.

A Few Wrinkles to Iron Out

While his fastball has been untouchable, his curveball—historically a go-to out pitch—has been surprisingly vulnerable. Batters are hitting .368 against it with a .632 slugging rate. Last season? Those numbers were .154 and .285, respectively.

It’s not unusual for even great pitchers to experience brief inconsistencies with certain pitches. The curve will come around. And once it does, pairing it with his already dominant four-seamer could make Fried borderline untouchable.

Carrying the Torch Until Cole’s Return

The Yankees weren’t expecting to need a new ace this quickly. But Fried has stepped in, stabilized the top of the rotation, and bought New York time. Time to weather the storm, time to see which young arms develop, and most importantly, time until Gerrit Cole returns in 2026.

“He’s incredible,” Aaron Judge said. “Everything that people have said about him from afar, he’s the real deal. You see it up close, especially to lose a guy like Gerrit Cole, who you can’t replace, and then you sub in Max Fried to go and be that ace for us. It’s been fun to watch.”

In a season that started with uncertainty, Fried is proving to be worth every cent of that nine-figure deal.