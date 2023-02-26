The Yankees have a big infield decision to make with top prospect stealing the show

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees enjoyed a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with one split-squad playing the Toronto Blue Jays and the other the Atlanta Braves. Despite two games happening simultaneously, all eyes were on top prospect Anthony Volpe, who featured in the lead-off spot for the Yankees’ offense.

Volpe left a noticeable impression on the game, recording two hits over for four at-bats, tallying two runs and two stolen bases. It couldn’t have been a better day for Volpe, who showcased his athleticism around the bases and displayed fantastic contact-hitting qualities along with tremendous power.

The Yankees saw the best of Anthony Volpe:

Considering Volpe stole 50 bases last season, you can see his speed and IQ when making decisions. Just after reaching on a single, he stole second base and didn’t waste any time snagging third base, either. A double play by Willie Calhoun ultimately drove Volpe in, but that run doesn’t happen without his aggressive and intelligent decision-making.

For a Yankee team with a log jam unfolding in the infield, Volpe’s magisterial performance certainly makes things even more confusing.

Manager Aaron Boone will have a tough decision to make involved he keeps performing at this rate, especially from the lead-off position. The Yankees really only have DJ LeMahieu as their primary lead-off and other supplements don’t compare.

If Volpe can get on base at a sizable clip and hit for contact in front of Aaron Judge, he could be a phenomenal addition to the team this season. Despite his impressive performance, most still expect him to start the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Scranton, but he may put a lot of pressure on Boone to make him a major leaguer prematurely.