The Yankees have 3 glaring needs that will 100% tank their season

The Yankees find themselves clinging to playoff hopes as the end of July draws near, with glaring roster holes surfacing.

Fans can almost feel the tension tightening around their throats each night, waiting for yet another implosion.

If general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t address multiple areas, this promising season could spiral out of control.

It’s a brutal reality check for a team with championship aspirations.

A bullpen that looks completely out of gas

Arguably the most alarming issue is the Yankees’ bullpen, which has transformed from a strength into a liability overnight.

With Luke Weaver and Devin Williams scuffling, manager Aaron Boone has been forced to lean on arms that simply can’t hold leads.

It’s like watching a dam crack under mounting pressure — eventually, it bursts and washes everything away.

This overuse has pushed the bullpen into freefall, and Cashman will have no choice but to search for a high-leverage reliever at the deadline.

That’s going to cost premium prospects, something the Yankees might be hesitant to sacrifice.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The infield hole that keeps dragging them down

Beyond the pitching problems, the Yankees desperately need stability on the infield, particularly at third base.

Jazz Chisholm has done everything asked of him this season, but he’s out of position at third.

Sliding him back to second could unlock even more value, but that means finding a reliable third baseman.

DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza have struggled mightily, making every ground ball an adventure.

A dream scenario would be landing Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who could be shopping veterans.

Suárez is hitting .255 with 28 homers and 73 RBIs, exactly the kind of right-handed power bat the Yankees crave.

Because he’s not under team control beyond this year, the price might be high but not outrageous.

Clarke Schmidt’s injury throws another wrench into plans

Just when it seemed like the Yankees might get by with what they had, Clarke Schmidt was diagnosed with a torn UCL.

He’ll need Tommy John surgery, wiping out the rest of this season and part of next.

That leaves the Yankees scrambling for rotation help, especially since the starting staff has struggled to consistently give length.

While Cashman could scour the market for starters, it’s equally possible he’ll view Luis Gil’s return as their big “deadline pickup.”

Gil was electric last year with a 3.50 ERA over 151.2 innings, earning AL Rookie of the Year honors.

He’s working his way back from a lat strain, and the Yankees are hoping he can be a savior down the stretch.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It all comes down to how far Cashman will push

Ultimately, the Yankees have three glaring issues — bullpen, third base, and starting pitching.

Cashman might not have the prospect capital to fix them all without gutting the farm system.

He’ll need to be both aggressive and clever, balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability.

Otherwise, this season could be remembered as a missed opportunity, when a few bold moves might have changed everything.