Yankees relied on a trio of terrible — and paid the price in the bullpen

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose a game to the New York Mets on Saturday — they watched their pitching completely unravel.

It was another gut punch for fans who’ve already endured too many of these in 2025.

The Yankees ended up falling 12–6, their bullpen again looking like a cracked dam that couldn’t hold back a flood.

Right now, this staff feels as fragile as glass under a hammer.

Carlos Rodon adds fuel to a growing fire

Carlos Rodon was supposed to be the stabilizer in the Yankees’ rotation, but he fell flat against the Mets.

Rodon surrendered five hits and six earned runs over just five innings, including two home runs that shot his ERA up to 3.30.

He never looked comfortable on the mound, missing his spots and leaving too many pitches over the heart of the plate.

The Yankees’ offense tried to claw back, showing resilience, but Rodon’s poor start set the stage for more chaos.

A trio of relievers buries any hope of a comeback

Manager Aaron Boone handed the ball to his bullpen, hoping to keep the game within striking distance.

Instead, it turned into a full-blown disaster.

Scott Effross, Jayvien Sandridge, and JT Brubaker combined to give up five earned runs in just 2.2 innings.

Effross was tagged for two runs, Sandridge matched it with two of his own, and Brubaker allowed one more for good measure.

Two walks, a homer, and countless loud contacts later, the Yankees were out of reach, their rally efforts wasted.

The Yankees’ bullpen is in complete disarray

This outing was just the latest proof that the Yankees’ bullpen is in shambles.

The relievers can’t seem to string together clean innings, and Boone is running out of arms he can trust in close games.

It’s like trying to stop a leaking ship with duct tape — no matter how hard you patch it, the water keeps rushing in.

The bullpen issues are starting to overshadow even the lineup’s inconsistent production, making every lead feel dangerously slim.

Brian Cashman has to act before it’s too late

At some point, general manager Brian Cashman is going to have to step in.

The Yankees can’t keep throwing out the same cast of bullpen arms and expecting different results.

Waiting for the trade deadline might be a luxury this team simply doesn’t have if they want to stay afloat in the playoff chase.

By the time Cashman moves to secure a reliable relief option, it might already be too late — the Yankees could be buried in the standings.

Boone can’t keep relying on the same formula

Aaron Boone is clearly stuck in a tough spot.

He has limited trustworthy options and keeps trying to piece together games with arms that can’t hold leads.

If Rodon or any starter has an off day, it feels like there’s no safety net.

That’s a recipe for disaster, especially in a division as competitive as the AL East.