The Yankees discovered a completely unexpected star this season

The New York Yankees avoided disaster Sunday night, defeating the Boston Red Sox 7–2 and leaning on an unlikely hero.

Trent Grisham, a depth outfielder many overlooked entering the season, launched two home runs and drove in two runs.

His big night not only fueled the offense but highlighted how important his contributions have quietly become this year.

Grisham’s breakout role in the leadoff spot

Grisham has taken command of the leadoff role, slashing .247/.351/.469 while delivering timely power in key moments.

Specifically when leading off, he owns a .703 OPS, modest overall but supported by 15 home runs in that slot.

While not the traditional contact-heavy leadoff hitter, his ability to work counts and punish mistakes has been invaluable.

Covering for Jasson Dominguez’s struggles

The Yankees expected Jasson Dominguez to take a major step forward, but his inconsistency left holes in the lineup.

Grisham’s presence has helped mask those struggles, providing a reliable bat and stabilizing production at the top of the order.

Even as his defensive athleticism has diminished compared to earlier years, his offensive growth outweighs any defensive shortcomings.

A career year with perfect timing

At 28 years old, Grisham is enjoying his best offensive season, which couldn’t come at a more important time.

Heading into free agency, his numbers are boosting his value, and his power fits Yankee Stadium’s dimensions perfectly.

His pull-heavy swing thrives with the short porch in right, giving him an extra advantage compared to many hitters.

The advanced metrics tell the story

Diving into his advanced data, Grisham ranks in the 99th percentile in chase rate, showing elite plate discipline.

He refuses to expand the zone, and his 13% walk rate places him firmly among the game’s most selective hitters.

This approach not only raises his on-base skills but forces pitchers to challenge him in areas he can punish.

Yankees may still look elsewhere

Despite his strong season, it’s unlikely the Yankees extend Grisham given their bigger offseason goals looming ahead.

With stars like Kyle Tucker expected to be available, New York will prioritize high-end talent over keeping depth pieces.

They also have young prospects such as Spencer Jones waiting in the wings, eager for opportunities at the big-league level.

An undervalued difference-maker

For now, Grisham has given the Yankees everything they could have hoped for and more in 2025.

His discipline, timely power, and steady offensive presence make him one of the team’s most underrated contributors this season.

The Yankees may eventually lose him in free agency, but they’ll certainly remember the spark he’s provided at leadoff.