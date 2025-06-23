The Yankees could target a right-handed hitting outfielder at the deadline

Jon Heyman of the New York Post went on MLB Network to discuss what the Yankees could be looking to target at the trade deadline this July.

Third base and the bullpen are obvious needs that were listed, as you’ll see the team kick tires on options across the market there including Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

What was a bit of a shocker was with a right-handed hitting outfielder, and with reports earlier in the season about their interest in Luis Robert Jr. we could see them go after someone to hit left-handed pitching.

Both Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez have their struggles vs LHP, and the team could be looking to add someone who could start over them in those games, especially with the top-level southpaws in the American League.

Why the Yankees Could Look to Add Outfield Help At the Trade Deadline

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No team in baseball has accumulated more WAR from their outfield than the Yankees have (17.0), and yet the team will likely still shop for help at the deadline at the position.

With Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Aaron Judge they have enough to win the World Series, but Brian Cashman might be identifying a weakness with that group.

Two of those four outfielders (Grisham and Dominguez) are below-average hitters against LHP, and so Jon Heyman’s report about the team inquiring about a right-handed hitting outfielder lines up.

Having someone who could play against southpaws would be a huge addition for the offense, and there are a plethora of options that could become available.

Francys Romero reported that the Yankees are among teams who have expressed some interest in White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr. who has gone from a superstar to a below-average player, but perhaps he could be unlocked in New York.

READ MORE: Yankees’ hoping to strike gold with dominant Triple-A pitcher

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Rob Refsnyder and his 152 wRC+ as a right-handed platoon bat could appeal to the Yankees, especially considering that the team originally drafted him back in 2012.

A trade with Boston may be unlikely given how well they’ve played over the past few weeks, but some more surefire sellers could include a team like the Baltimore Orioles, with Ramon Laureano as a solid outfield bat.

Marlins’ outfielder Dane Myers is another player who could greatly appeal to the Yankees due to his combination of high exit velocities and excellent defense, as he’s sporting a career 158 wRC+ vs southpaws.

New York is expected to buy at this year’s deadline, and Brian Cashman is known for inquiring on as many options as possible to be aggressive and improve the roster.

Their farm system still isn’t great, but they have more chips to move this summer than they did last summer, with emerging arms like Carlos Lagrange, Bryce Cunningham, and Cam Schlittler drawing strong reviews across the league.