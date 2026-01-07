The hot stove has been moving at a glacial pace this winter, but the silence surrounding the top of the outfield market is starting to feel less like patience and more like the calm before a storm. The Yankees have firmly established themselves as the favorites to reunite with Cody Bellinger, reportedly presenting multiple offers to the 30-year-old star as the offseason drags on.

On paper, it looks like a waiting game that General Manager Brian Cashman is destined to win. But in a world where Steve Cohen’s checkbook exists, “destiny” is a dangerous assumption to make.

The Yankees need to be extremely careful that they aren’t just bidding against themselves, but that they are prepared for the sleeping giant across town to wake up.

We have seen this movie before: the Yankees appear to be in control, only for the New York Mets to swoop in at the eleventh hour with an offer that defies logic. Cashman cannot afford to let this deal slip through his fingers at the final moment, just as the Mets did with Juan Soto to seal the deal.

Why the Mets Are the Ultimate Threat

While the Yankees could face competition from the Dodgers in the Cody Bellinger saga, the real danger lies in Queens. The Mets have unlimited resources and a roster that is still seeking a definitive identity in the outfield. Bellinger fits their needs like a glove; he offers elite defensive versatility, capable of playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at all three outfield spots and first base.

More importantly, he provides the kind of contact-oriented power that the Mets crave. In 2025, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. Perhaps most impressively, he posted a career-best 13.7% strikeout rate, proving he is no longer the “all-or-nothing” swinger of his early 20s. His 125 wRC+ makes him an ideal middle-of-the-order bat who can lengthen a lineup without adding to the whiff count.

A Deal the Yankees Can’t Afford to Lose

Reports suggest that the Yankees and Mets both prefer Cody Bellinger over fellow star free agent Kyle Tucker, largely due to Bellinger’s familiarity with New York and his lower projected years commitment. The Yankees have the inside track, having watched him thrive in pinstripes last season, but comfort doesn’t pay the bills. If the Mets decide to pivot and drop a “Cohen tax” offer on the table, the Yankees’ calculated patience could backfire spectacularly.

Cashman has done well to wait out the market so far, but the time for waiting is over. Losing Bellinger to a mystery team would be painful; losing him to the Mets would be a disaster that defines the entire offseason.