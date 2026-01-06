Cody Bellinger’s market seems to be moving a little bit with the Yankees submitting two different offers over the last month according to reports from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

On the New York Post Sports YouTube page, he added that the Los Angeles Dodgers are among teams who are interested in the outfielder’s services, as his former club has been impressed with his performance during 2025.

His 29 home runs and .813 OPS during the 2025 season would be impressive enough offensively, but when you factor in the excellent defensive numbers he put up in the corner outfield, he’s a player who brings a dynamic skillset.

It was added by Heyman in the same episode of ‘The Show’ with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman that the Yankees are currently the favorites in these sweepstakes and really want to bring the player back.

Will the Dodgers Swoop In an Steal Cody Bellinger From the Yankees?

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are certainly an attractive destination for any player on the market seeing that they’re coming off of back-to-back World Series Championships.

It will scare any team to hear that this organization has any degree of interest in a free agent you’re zeroing in on, but this could be a tactic to scare the Yankees into a bigger offer.

One of the bigger pieces of news that came out from the YES Hot Stove pertained to the other teams involved in the Bellinger market, as Curry noted that some of those rumored competitors had falled to the wayside.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger has some rumored interest from the Mets and Giants, but both teams are expected to have a more measured approach in their pursuit of the left-handed hitting outfielder.

Perhaps the Yankees, who are also said to have a number they will not exceed to retain Bellinger, are more measured in their pursuit of the player, but time will ultimately dictate how this story ends.

Both sides remain engaged in talks to try and come to an agreement, and all signs are pointing to the Yankees being the last team standing in this if nobody else makes an aggressive push soon.