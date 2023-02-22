The Yankees could call up their top outfield prospect sooner than expected

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees may have a conundrum in left field unfolding, but that issue won’t be present forever. One of the 29 non-roster invites includes star prospect, Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez is quickly working his way up the ladder, having started the 2022 season in the Florida State League and fought to Double-A Somerset.

His meteoric rise is certainly something to keep an eye on during the 2023 season, as it is entirely possible that Dominguez will reach Triple-A and could be ready to make the jump to the MLB in 2024. Some have him pinned as a 2025 starter, but with his qualities continuing to improve and develop, there’s no doubt he has the momentum to make a significant impact sooner rather than later.

Jasson Dominguez earned a glowing review from Aaron Boone:

In fact, manager Aaron Boone gushed over his growth last year at just 19 years old. Before his promotion to Somerset, Dominguez was crushing in High-A with Hudson Valley. Across 40 games, he hit .306 with a .397 OBP and a .510 slugging percentage. He posted a .906 OPS with six homers, 22 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Over just five games in Double-A, he hit .105 with a 227 OBP, adjusting to a higher level of talent. However, over a larger sample size, he expects to grab hold of Double-A and conquer it with ease.

“He had an exciting year last year,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He went from A-ball down here in the Florida State League to High-A then to Double-A. Every step of the way, his plate discipline, his contact quality, all those things went up. He plays a really good center field, athletic, great arm. Via the New York Post.

The Yankees should elevate Dominguez to Scranton this year:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dominguez get promoted to Scranton by midway through the 2023 season. He just turned 20 years old about 15 days ago, meaning he could be considered an everyday starter with the Yankees by the time he turns 21.

While it is a longshot for Dominguez to get any MLB reps this year, if the Yankees are performing well down the stretch and have a bit of runway, calling him up to test the waters could be in the cards. Obviously, that is entirely dependent on his performance in Scranton once he reaches the Triple-A level.

Just looking at Dominguez’s tangible traits, he was built in a lab to be a New York Yankee. His development is no surprise, and there’s a reason general manager Brian Cashman has refused to trade him despite interest from around the league.