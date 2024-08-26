The Yankees cannot waste another MVP performance from their superstar slugger

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is having an amazing season, one of the best you will see by a player of his position. He might get the batting crown while surpassing 30 homers and steals when all is said and done. Yet he is no match for what New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is currently doing.

Aaron Judge is having another historically good season

The Yankees outfielder and captain hit his 50th and 51st home run of the season on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, comfortably leading the league in the power category. He is also hitting like a contact artist, with a .333 batting average. Of course, his .465 OBP states he is quite adept at getting on base, and his .736 slugging percentage gives away the fact that power is his game.

When you have a player who is hitting like (or at least close to) prime Barry Bonds while playing center field on the team with the highest fan expectations in the league, you have to give him the MVP. It’s that simple, especially when he has been so superior than the field.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees can’t waste Judge’s amazing year

The Yankees MVP candidate is truly Bonds-ian in many aspects.

“Aaron Judge has an OPS of 1.201 this season. No qualified MLB hitter has had an OPS over 1.200 for a full season since Barry Bonds in 2004,” Codify Baseball tweeted.

Aaron Judge has an OPS of 1.201 this season. ?



No qualified MLB hitter has had an OPS over 1.200 for a full season since Barry Bonds in 2004. pic.twitter.com/PyrcSQDCWo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 26, 2024

It’s on the Yankees not to waste such a unique and dominant season. The rest of the team besides Judge and Juan Soto has been very inconsistent, especially in late June and July, but they have also shown the ability to support the captain in his main quest: deliver the 28th World Series championship to the organization.

If the Yankees fail to make the World Series, Judge’s efforts would certainly be a side story. The rest of the players owe it to their captain to give their best on the field in every play and every game, and only that way this team will have a chance at winning the Fall Classic.

Judge will almost certainly win his second MVP award in three years, but fans won’t be satisfied if his teammates fail to help him bring in the trophy to New York.