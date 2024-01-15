The Yankees can implement a perfect acquisition strategy to add starting pitching

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal certainly helps bolster the starting rotation, but it may not be enough to win a World Series. Stroman took less money from California-based teams to sign with the Yankees, his boyhood club, and despite taking public shots at them in the past, he wants the bright lights of the Bronx.

Stroman adds a pitcher who has tossed a minimum of 100 innings over his past seven active seasons, so the Yankees are getting a somewhat reliable pitcher who can support their endeavor for a championship.

Before the All-Star break last season, Stroman was untouchable, but a hip injury hurt his stock late in the season. Having fully recovered from that injury, the Yankees hope that Stroman can become an impact player. In fact, he has a stipulation in his contract that if he pitches a minimum of 140 innings, a 2025 player option is triggered.

The Yankees May Need More Support in the Future

However, many are still clamoring about the Yankees signing another starting pitcher, whether it be Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. The Yankees are still monitoring Snell and his price tag, but they are unwilling to pay around $200 million for a pitcher coming off his best season at 31 years old. They are better off waiting until this upcoming summer to make a move, which should be their new strategy.

Waiting until the summer to acquire a player via trade not only can guarantee a lesser price tag on expiring contracts but also supports health down the stretch. Making a move now for an arm via trade would risk a potential injury derailing that entire acquisition.

The Yankees can wait, see who is at the top of their game, and make a far lesser offering. For example, Corbin Burnes will cost a lot less in late July than he will right now before the season starts, since he’s in the final of arbitration and heading to free agency in 2025.

Alternatively, the Yankees could even look toward Dylan Cease, who will have just one year left of control before free agency, or Shane Bieber, who will be the cheapest acquisition of all depending on his health status and consistency next season. The Yankees have a few paths they can take, but being aggressive right now may not be in in their best interest, especially if it means trading away some of their best prospects or spending a boatload of money.

A contract offer to Snell or Montgomery could age extremely poorly, and after Carlos Rodon’s first year with the Yankees, they can’t afford to have another bad deal holding them back in the future.